Relive all the action from the Saudi Super Cup on 10 Play

Catch up with all the action from the Saudi Super Cup on 10 Play

The Saudi Super Cup took place last week with four contenders battling it out for silverware.

Reigning champions Al Hilal featured alongside heavyweights Al Nassr, Al Ahli as well as Al Taawoun.

Al Hilal was in action in the first of the semi finals when they came up against Al Ahli with a penalty shootout required to decide this clash.

Al Hilal vs Al Ahli: Full Match Replay

Next up, rivals Al Nassr faced off Al Taawoun to decide who would meet Al Hilal in the Final.

Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr: Full Match Replay

Al Hilal came out on top in the Saudi Super Cup (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Al Nassr prevailed in the tense semi final clash and were rewarded with a place in the showcase event against Al Hilal.

Catch up with all the action from the Saudi Super Cup Final below.

Saudi Super Cup Final: Full Match Replay

Don't forget that the 2024/25 Roshn Saudi League campaign kicks off on Friday, 23 August (AEST).

Roshn Saudi League: Important Links

Al Ahli have completed the marquee signing of England international Ivan Toney from English Premier League side Brentford
Find out more about Match Day 1 of the Roshn Saudi League live and free on 10 Play
Find out more about the Roshn Saudi League ahead of the new campaign live and free on 10 Play
Watch the upcoming Saudi Super Cup live and free on 10 Play this August
All 18 Roshn Saudi League clubs now have their master tacticians in place ahead of the 2024/25 RSL campaign