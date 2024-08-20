Relive all the action from the Saudi Super Cup on 10 Play

The Saudi Super Cup took place last week with four contenders battling it out for silverware.

Reigning champions Al Hilal featured alongside heavyweights Al Nassr, Al Ahli as well as Al Taawoun.

Al Hilal was in action in the first of the semi finals when they came up against Al Ahli with a penalty shootout required to decide this clash.

Al Hilal vs Al Ahli: Full Match Replay

Next up, rivals Al Nassr faced off Al Taawoun to decide who would meet Al Hilal in the Final.

Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr: Full Match Replay

Al Nassr prevailed in the tense semi final clash and were rewarded with a place in the showcase event against Al Hilal.

Catch up with all the action from the Saudi Super Cup Final below.

Saudi Super Cup Final: Full Match Replay

Don't forget that the 2024/25 Roshn Saudi League campaign kicks off on Friday, 23 August (AEST).

