Al Ahli sign England international Ivan Toney

The Roshn Saudi League club confirmed the deal early on Saturday, with the striker agreeing to a contract until 2028.

Toney, 28, adds some serious firepower to an Al Ahli team already boasting in attack the likes of Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez and Feras Al Buraikan. Matthias Jaissle’s side, third in last season’s RSL, have begun the 2024-25 campaign with a win and a defeat from their two matches.

The Jeddah club will hope Toney displays the sort of form he did during the 2022-23 Premier League, when he scored 20 goals to finish third in the division’s scoring charts that season – behind only Harry Kane and Erling Haaland. In all, he found the net 69 times in 128 league appearances for Brentford.

Toney, who had previously played for the likes of Newcastle United, Wigan Athletic and Peterborough United, made his England debut in March last year. He scored his first goal for the national team 12 months later and featured for Gareth Southgate’s side at this summer’s UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany.

Toney assisted Kane’s winner in the last-16 clash against Slovakia and then converted in the penalty-shootout victory against Switzerland to help book England’s place in the semi-finals.

Reacting to Toney’s departure, Brentford manager Thomas Frank said: "It’s been a pleasure to work with Ivan over the last four years. He has averaged more than one goal every two games, which is an unbelievable number.

"On the pitch, he has been a fantastic goalscorer, link-up player and leader. He has pushed the team, the squad and himself. Ivan leaves as a Brentford legend."

Toney could make his Al Ahli bow when the RSL resumes on September 13, in the mouth-watering encounter with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr at Al Awwal Park.

Roshn Saudi League: Important Links