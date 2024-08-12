2024/25 Roshn Saudi League: Season Preview

The 2024/25 Roshn Saudi League season kicks off in just a matter of days.

There will be some new faces looking to make a name for themselves in the new campaign while there plenty of familiar faces as they return for what is sure to be a thrilling 2024/25.

A reminder that you can watch three pre-selected Roshn Saudi League matches each round live and free on 10 Play.

Missed any of the action, the three full match replays along with highlights will be available to stream on demand.

Roshn Saudi League: Important Links

Here are just a few reasons as to why the upcoming RSL campaign will be the best yet.

Taking the fight to Al Hilal

Al Hilal completed a remarkable “Invincibles” season last time out, going all 34 games without a single defeat and dominating the league from start to finish.

So, will Al Hilal have it all their own way? And just how long can that undefeated streak stretch? There should be no shortage of motivated sides intent on inflicting the Riyadh club's first league defeat since Al Adalah’s 2-0 win, back in May 2023. And, with that, taking the champions' crown come next May.

Ronaldo chasing more records - and trophies

The evergreen 39-year-old broke the single-season scoring record last term with a remarkable 35 goals, taking his tally to 49 in 47 RSL outings since joining Al Nassr in January 2023. With age showing no signs of slowing down Ronaldo, what can the Portuguese superstar achieve in 2024-25?

And will that be enough to help Al Nassr challenge for silverware this season? Ronaldo has already spoken of wanting to deliver collective accolades to the club as well as picking up the individual. The Al Nassr captain appears in fine shape to once more lead from the front.

Former champions Al Ittihad look to bounce back

After a disappointing title defence last season, in which they finished fifth, Al Ittihad and Karim Benzema are determined to write that wrong this campaign.

With FIFA World Cup winner Laurent Blanc now in charge, the 2022-23 champions have been aggressive in the summer transfer market, adding the likes of Moussa Diaby, Houssem Aouar and Saleh Al Shehri, while confirming permanent deals with promising young duo Saad Al Mousa and Ahmed Al Ghamdi. Can a rejuvenated Benzema fire Al Ittihad back into title contention?

New boys Al Qadsiah ready to make statement

Having won the First Division League last season, Al Qadsiah are out to reinvent themselves in the RSL. With a new logo and new branding, the Khobar side will also boast a relatively new line-up in 2024-25, with the high-profile arrival of a host of international stars headlined by former Arsenal and Barcelona star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Real Madrid captain, Nacho.

Al Orobah and Al Kholood are the other new boys in the league, and provide their own intriguing storylines, but for now it's Al Qadsiah signalling their intent. With such talent at their disposal, what can Michel’s side achieve this year?

Shootout for the Golden Boot

The race to be the leading scorer in 2024-25 should be as fierce as ever this campaign – if not more so. As cited, Ronaldo won last season’s award with that extra-special 35 goals, but he is sure to be hunted this term by a chasing pack that includes previous record-holder Abderrazak Hamdallah, now at Al Shabab, Benzema, Aubameyang and Aleksandar Mitrovic, to name just a few.

You've also got Feras Al Buraikan, Roberto Firmino and Fashion Sakala. So, who will reign supreme? And can the 2024-25 hotshot inspire his team to success, too?

Conjuring that special derby magic

Nothing stirs the passion quite like a derby, and the RSL is blessed with some of the best around. The Riyadh Derby, between Al Hilal and Al Nassr, generates a fervour like few others. And, with Al Hilal taking the bragging rights last season, what can their city rivals respond with this season?

In Jeddah, meanwhile, there is nothing quite like the sight of King Abdullah Sports City Stadium decked out in the black-and-yellow of Al Ittihad or the green-and-white of Al Ahli. Both sets of fans create an atmosphere and spectacle that must be seen to be believed.

Watch the 2024/25 Roshn Saudi League live and free on 10 Play