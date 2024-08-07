Watch the Saudi Super Cup live and free on 10 Play

Roshn Saudi League

Watch the upcoming Saudi Super Cup live and free on 10 Play this August

Watch the best teams in Saudi Arabia as they gear up for the Saudi Super Cup with four heavyweights Al Ahli, Al Hilal and Al Nassr and Al Taawoun qualifying for the latest instalment.

This will be a showcase of the four strongest teams in Saudi Arabia in an electrifying knock out competition that commences on Wednesday, 14 August (AEST).

Reigning RSL and King's Cup champions Al Hilal will be in action in the first of the two semi finals when they face off against Al Ahli at 0215 AEST.

Key Players to Watch in the 2024/25 Roshn Saudi League Season

Watch the 2024 Saudi Super Cup live and free on 10 Play (Photo by Ryan LIM / AFP) (Photo by RYAN LIM/AFP via Getty Images)

Roshn Saudi League: Important Links

Al Hilal are also the reigning Super Cup champions having defeated Al Ittihad last season.

Meanwhile, the second semi final will take place the following morning with Al Taawoun squaring off against Al Nassr at the same time (0215 AEST).

The two winners from these matches will meet in the decider three days later on Sunday, 18 August.

Watch the Saudi Super Cup Final from 0215 AEST to see who will be crowned champions.

2024/25 Roshn Saudi League: Season Preview
2024/25 Roshn Saudi League: Season Preview

