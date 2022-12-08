Guide To NBL On 10 Play

10 Play is fast becoming the home of the NBL with three premium documentary series plus our weekly Sunday Hoops fixtures currently available to watch live and free plus on demand!

NEW: 10 Play's NBL Hub

Our growing collection of all things NBL means that we now have a centralised hub which will keep you up to date with all the latest features and let you see all that we have on offer.

Watch as the NBL makes history as they become the first Australian professional sport to play on Christmas Day.

Catch the historic Christmas night game between the Sydney Kings and Melbourne United live and free on Network 10.

NBL Christmas Clash Locked In

Sunday Hoops

From 2pm (AEDT) every Sunday we have you covered with back-to-back NBL matches available to watch live and free on 10 Peach and 10 Play.

You will have a front row seat to the biggest games of the season, as the NBL’s best, battle it out for the coveted 2022/2023 championship.

Rest assured, that if you miss any of the action you head to the Sunday Hoops page to catch up with all the highlights and full match replays from every Sunday fixture.

Unrivalled: Inside NBL23

One of our three docuseries available to stream now on 10 Play is Unrivalled: Inside NBL23. As the title suggests, go inside the world of some of your favourite players and learn more about them both on and off the pitch.

Catch the first two episodes now and keep an eye out for the next instalment which is set to drop at the end of the year!

Unrivalled: Inside NBL23

Next Level: Inside NBL22

Treat yourself to a six-part behind-the-scenes documentary series capturing all the drama from one of the most spectacular NBL seasons in Australian history with NBL22: Next Level.

NBL22: Next Level takes viewers inside the locker rooms and reveals new details about the Sydney Kings’ historic championship win, Tasmania JackJumpers’ fairy-tale rise to the Grand Final and the dramatic end of the Perth Wildcats’ 35-year finals streak.

The series will also shine a spotlight on NBA draftees Ousmane Dieng, Hugo Besson and Luke Travers.

All six episodes of NBL22: Next Level are available to watch live and free on 10 Play!

NEXT LEVEL: Inside NBL22

Inside the Sydney Kings: To Kingdom Come

If behind the scenes documentaries are you thing, then look no further than To Kingdom Come, a documentary which takes you into the inner sanctum of Sydney Kings.

See just what it took for them to be successful throughout the 2021/22 campaign which culminated with them securing the title.

Stream the one off special now on 10 Play!