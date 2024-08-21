NBL Gets Bold

The relationship between the NBL and Network 10 is set to grow, with the 4:30pm Sunday game to be broadcast live and in high definition on 10 BOLD this season.

It follows the exciting announcement of the NBL’s return to a main free-to-air channel for the first time in a decade, with the 2:30pm marquee Sunday game to be broadcast on Channel 10 in high definition.

The addition of the 10 BOLD game at 4:30pm means Sunday double-headers will be available to more Australians and basketball lovers, as Network 10 remains the free-to-air home of the NBL.

“Network 10 have been tremendous partners of our League, and we are thrilled to see that commitment and trust in our game continue with the addition of the 10 BOLD games on Sunday afternoon,” NBL Chief Strategic Partnerships and Investment Officer Brad Joyner said.

“This is yet another sign of major validation in the League’s growth and direction, and we look forward to another strong campaign of expanding the NBL’s footprint across Australia.

“I want to thank Network 10’s Beverley McGarvey, and her entire team, for their continued support in the NBL and can’t wait to see Sunday’s double-headers come to life.”

Adam Cush, Sport Production Director, Paramount Australia and New Zealand said: “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with the NBL by broadcasting a second match every week on 10 BOLD and 10 Play.

“Ensuring broad reach on free-to-air, we are committed to showcasing the NBL in innovative ways and exposing it to a plethora of programming opportunities across all our platforms.”

The NBL’s broadcast audience increased by 26 percent this past season, off the back of a similar rise last season. The League is has also come off a landmark year for attendances with 40 sell-outs across the campaign, more than a million attendees at games for the first time in League history, and crowds up by 11 percent.

The 2024/25 Hungry Jack’s NBL Season begins in Perth with the inaugural HoopsFest from September 19-22. The season opener will be a Championship Series re-match between Melbourne United and the Tasmania JackJumpers at 8:30pm AEST at RAC Arena on Thursday, September 19.

The first Channel 10 game of the season will be the Adelaide 36ers v Sydney Kings at HoopsFest on September 22, while the first 10 BOLD game will come in round two when the New Zealand Breakers host the South East Melbourne Phoenix on September 29.

2024/25 Sunday Hoops Fixtures

2024/2025 Hungry Jack’s NBL.

Live And Free On 10 And 10 Play.