What to Wear - Derby Day

The first day of the Carnival, Derby Day is known for its strict black and white dress code. The outfit that you choose for the day must follow the monochromatic rule. This is the classiest of the Carnival days.

“Derby Day is black and white, so you want to be wearing either black or white. You don’t want to be wearing any colour on Derby Day. It’s all about being classy at the races,” according to fashionista Nadia Bartel.

You may go with a dress that features both colours or you may choose to go with an all-white dress or an all-black dress, with your accessories the opposite colour to give it some pop and make a statement. Fascinators on this day are usually more subdued. Boaters and veils are also popular choices.

To make yourself stand out from the crowd consider a dress with good detailing, a textured fabric or a distinctive silhouette. Think classic lines and quality fabrics. The day is all about being elegant.

“I think it’s a really good time to wear outfits that represent empowered women and strong women,” said Nicole Trunfio, supermodel and businesswoman, after she stunned in her white suit at the 2019 Melbourne Cup Carnival.

Men should also strictly adhere to the monochromatic colour scheme, although they can usually add some greys in as well.