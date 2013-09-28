Rhys Badcock wins MasterChef Professionals

After weeks of hard graft in the commercial kitchen, viewer favourite Rhys becomes the first MC professional winner…

Rhys Badcock has been crowned Australia’s first ever Professional MasterChef, separated by only two points from fellow finalists Sarah Knights and Rhett Willis.

In tonight’s grand finale, the three contestants were challenged to a David Chang Invention Test, a Marco Pierre White Pressure Test and a Restaurant Service Challenge to cook for 120 of Australia’s most successful chefs. Although Rhett was in the lead after Round One, Rhys soon turned the tables with his flawless interpretation of a leek and lobster terrine.

Rhys, who warmed viewers’ hearts with his gentle nature and hysterical one-liners throughout the series, was rewarded for his culinary efforts with a $200,000 cash prize and a round-the-world trip. He said that cooking alongside the other contestants had been an “honour”, adding: “To travel around the world and cook in some of the world’s best restaurants is going to be amazing. I’m the winner, but we’re all winners.”

He said that he plans to buy a car to go and visit his mother in Western Australia and also invest in a restaurant. During his time in MasterChef: The Professionals, Rhys credited his mum for “pretty much saving my life” by helping him recover from a drug addiction.

Runners-up Sarah and Rhys were both awarded $10,000 cash prizes to help them chase their food dreams.