Matt Preston's Top Suits Of 2017

The ever-stylish Matt Preston is at it again with a dazzling wardrobe of impeccable suits and, of course, signature cravats. We look at some of his extraordinary ensembles this year so far

In episode four, Matt sported a mocha-hued three-piece suit paired with a patterned cravat and a subtle gold chain. A perfect colour palette for the crisp Autumn weather, with just a touch of added bling.

MasterChef

A note of warning: Matt's bold purple tartan suit from episode 10 is not for amateurs. Best leave it to the suit extraordinaire himself.

MasterChef

Look up the word ‘sophisticated’ in the dictionary, and you'll most definitely find a picture of Matt from episode 11 in his sea green suit embellished with oversized buttons.

MasterChef

Matt stayed suave and stylish while effortlessly pairing two tricky shades of blue - teal and duck egg in episode 12. A true professional.

MasterChef

Mint green is definitely your colour, Matt! The lavender-speckled cravat doesn't hurt either. (Pictured: episode 16)

MasterChef

Matt paid homage to Sweet Week's candy theme in episode 18 with a buttermilk lemon suit and pops of pink. Fashionable and relevant.

MasterChef

Matt looked dapper in an electric blue ensemble in episode 21.

MasterChef

Mr Preston exuded an air of elegance and flair in a chestnut brown evening coat set with black accents.

MasterChef

Here in episode 23, Matt sported a sea green suit paired with a pastel yellow pocket square, and his signature patterned cravat.

MasterChef

In episode 31 Matt kept it elegant and sleek with an electric blue number. Shout out to Curtis Stone with his grid check suit!

MasterChef

Nothing said 'Heston Week' like Matt's bold and bright statement pocket square. As always, he pulled this off with his snazzy mint green suit.

MasterChef

Despite the scorching temperatures in episode 37, Matt stayed cool in a strawberry sundae-hued suit topped with a sun-safe fedora.

MasterChef Season 9 2017 Channel ten 10

In episode 41, Matt proved that purple was most definitely the new black.

MasterChef Season 9 2017 Channel ten 10

Even in the crisp Tokyo weather Matt stayed chic, sporting a pine green three-piece complete with black leather gloves for added warmth.

Bravo, Matt, bravo.

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle
NEXT STORY

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    Related Articles

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    On Sunday night, the elements were not on Alvin Quah’s side as he leaves the MasterChef kitchen in sixth place once again.
    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Can’t get enough of the guest chefs? We've compiled a cheat sheet so you can taste some of the best food these renowned talents have to offer.
    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, Billie, Julie and Mindy faced a Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test that would have pushed most contestants to tears, but Mindy's unbridled joy was no match for chocolate's temper.
    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    On Sunday night, MasterChef fans were heartbroken to see Aldo and Billie facing off in an elimination.
    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, the MasterChef kitchen welcomed back guest chef Khanh Nguyen, who brought with him one of the most difficult pressure tests yet.