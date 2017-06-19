Matt Preston's Top Suits Of 2017

In episode four, Matt sported a mocha-hued three-piece suit paired with a patterned cravat and a subtle gold chain. A perfect colour palette for the crisp Autumn weather, with just a touch of added bling.

A note of warning: Matt's bold purple tartan suit from episode 10 is not for amateurs. Best leave it to the suit extraordinaire himself.

Look up the word ‘sophisticated’ in the dictionary, and you'll most definitely find a picture of Matt from episode 11 in his sea green suit embellished with oversized buttons.

Matt stayed suave and stylish while effortlessly pairing two tricky shades of blue - teal and duck egg in episode 12. A true professional.

Mint green is definitely your colour, Matt! The lavender-speckled cravat doesn't hurt either. (Pictured: episode 16)

Matt paid homage to Sweet Week's candy theme in episode 18 with a buttermilk lemon suit and pops of pink. Fashionable and relevant.

Matt looked dapper in an electric blue ensemble in episode 21.

Mr Preston exuded an air of elegance and flair in a chestnut brown evening coat set with black accents.

Here in episode 23, Matt sported a sea green suit paired with a pastel yellow pocket square, and his signature patterned cravat.

In episode 31 Matt kept it elegant and sleek with an electric blue number. Shout out to Curtis Stone with his grid check suit!

Nothing said 'Heston Week' like Matt's bold and bright statement pocket square. As always, he pulled this off with his snazzy mint green suit.

Despite the scorching temperatures in episode 37, Matt stayed cool in a strawberry sundae-hued suit topped with a sun-safe fedora.

In episode 41, Matt proved that purple was most definitely the new black.

Even in the crisp Tokyo weather Matt stayed chic, sporting a pine green three-piece complete with black leather gloves for added warmth.

Bravo, Matt, bravo.