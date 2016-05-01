Georgia's Cucumber & Black Sesame Salad with Salmon, Miso Mayo & Honey

Ingredients: • 500g salmon fillet (cut into 6 serves) • 2 tbs white miso paste • 1 tbs water • 3 tbs rice bran oil • Black pepper

For the salad• 2 tbs rice wine • 2 tbs extra virgin olive oil • 1/2 tbs sesame oil • 2 tsp raw honey • Salt and pepper • 1 telegraph cucumber, finely sliced and diced • 150g radish, finely sliced • 1/2 cup spring onions, chopped • 1/2 cup watercress, roughly chopped • 2 tbs black sesame seeds, toasted • 2 ripe avocados, thinly sliced

For the miso mayo• 1 egg • 1 tbs dijon mustard • 2 tbs rice wine vinegar • 2 tsp white miso paste • 210ml rice bran oil

To serve• Black sesame seeds • Watercress • Dill

What you’ll need: • whisk • tongs • spatula • egg flip • pastry brush • Measuring jug • Measuring spoons • cutting boards • 1 medium bowl • 1 cylindrical jug • bar mix/stick blender • 1 x disposable piping bag • 1 x medium-large frypan • 2 dinner plates • 1 serving plate

Method

1. To make the Miso Mayo, place all ingredients into a cylindrical jug. Using a stick blender, place blade over the top of egg yolk and whizz at full speed, moving in a circular motion. Once mayo is thick and creamy, check seasoning and transfer to a piping bag and set aside.

2. To make the salad, place vinegar, olive oil, sesame oil and honey into a bowl and mix to-gether well. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Fold radish, cucumber, spring onions, wa-tercress and sesame seeds through vinaigrette and set aside.

3. To prepare the salmon, mix miso with water to create a paste. Brush fillets with miso and season with black pepper. Place a large frypan over medium heat. Add oil to pan. Place salmon skin side down into hot oil and cook for 1 to 2 minutes each side for medium rare. Remove from pan and allow to rest.

4. To serve, place sliced avocado onto plate. Top with salmon. Arrange salad over and around salmon. Pipe mayo onto plate. Sprinkle with additional black sesame seeds, water-cress and sprigs of dill.

5. Serve and enjoy!

Serves 6.