2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Fixtures

2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Fixtures

Relive all the action from the 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League On Demand

Click for details on How to Watch the Isuzu UTE A-League Men's on 10 play and Paramount+

Alex Tobin Medal Hub

2023/24 Isuzu UTE A-League Fixtures

Date Times (AEDT) Event Round Location Watch
7 Oct 1915-2215, kick off 1945 Melbourne City vs Western United Round 1 AAMI Park Highlights
8 Oct 1645-1915, kick off 1700 Brisbane Roar vs Macarthur FC Round 1 Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane Highlights
8 Oct 1900-2215, kick off 1945 Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory Round 1 Allianz Stadium HighlightsMini MatchFull Match
9 Oct 1230-1530, kick off 1300 Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United Round 1 Sky Stadium, Wellington Highlights
9 Oct 1430-1730, kick off 1500 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory Round 1 CommBank Stadium HighlightsMini Match, Full Match
 14 Oct 1915-2215, kick off 1945 Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City Round 2 Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane  Highlights
15 Oct 1630-1930, kick off 1700  Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory  Round 2 McDonald Jones Stadium Highlights
 15 Oct 1900-2215, kick off 1945 Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers   Round 2 AAMI Park Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
16 Oct 1230-1530, kick off 1300 Wellington Phoenix vs Central Coast Mariners   Round 2 Sky Stadium, Wellington Highlights
16 Oct 1430-1730, kick off 1500 Macarthur FC vs Adelaide United Round 2 Campbelltown Stadium Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
16 Oct 1645-1915, kick off 1700 Western United vs Sydney FC Round 2 AAMI Park Highlights
21 Oct 1915-2215, kick off 1945 Western United vs Macarthur FC Round 3 AAMI Park Highlights
22 Oct 1630-1915, kick off 1700 Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix Round 3 McDonald Jones Stadium Highlights
22 Oct 1630-1930, kick off 1700 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar Round 3 CommBank Stadium Highlights
22 Oct 1900-2215, kick off 1945 Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City Round 3 AAMI Park Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
23 Oct 1430-1730, kick off 1500 Sydney FC vs Adelaide United Round 3 Allianz Stadium Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
23 Oct 1645-1915, kick off 1700 Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory Round 3 Central Coast Stadium Highlights
28 Oct 1915-2215, kick off 1945 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets Round 4 CommBank Stadium Highlights
29 Oct 1445-1715, kick off 1500 Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory Round 4 Moreton Daily Stadium Highlights
29 Oct 1645-1945, kick off 1715 Central Coast Mariners vs Western United Round 4 Central Coast Stadium Highlights
29 Oct 1900-2215, kick off 1945 Macarthur FC vs Sydney FC Round 4 Campbelltown Stadium Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
30 Oct 1430-1730, kick off 1500 Adelaide United vs Perth Glory Round 4 Coopers Stadium Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
30 Oct 1645-1915, kick off 1700 Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix Round 4 AAMI Park Highlights
4 Nov 1915-2215, kick off 1945 Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets Round 5 AAMI Park Highlights
5 Nov 1630-1930, kick off 1700 Melbourne City vs Perth Glory Round 5 AAMI Park Highlights
5 Nov 1900-2215, kick off 1945 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Mariners Round 5 CommBank Stadium Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
6 Nov 1230-1530, kick off 1300 Wellington Phoenix vs Macarthur FC Round 5 Sky Stadium, Wellington Highlights
6 Nov 1430-1730, kick off 1500 Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC Round 5 Moreton Daily Stadium Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
6 Nov 1645-1915, kick off 1700 Western United vs Adelaide United Round 5 AAMI Park Highlights
11 Nov 1915-2215, kick off 1945 Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory Round 6 Coopers Stadium Highlights
12 Nov 1645-1910, kick off 1700 Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City Round 6 McDonald Jones Stadium Highlights
12 Nov 1900-2215, kick off 1945 Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers Round 6 Allianz Stadium Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
13 Nov 1230-1530, kick off 1300 Wellington Phoenix vs Western United Round 6 Sky Stadium, Wellington Highlights
13 Nov 1430-1730, kick off 1500 Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur FC Round 6 Central Coast Stadium Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
9 Dec 1915-2215, kick off 1945 Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United Round 7 Moreton Daily Stadium Highlights
10 Dec 1630-1915, kick off 1700 Wellington Phoenix vs Western Sydney Wanderers Round 7 WIN Stadium Highlights
10 Dec 1900-2200, kick off 1945 Sydney FC vs Melbourne City Round 7 Allianz Stadium Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
10 Dec 2215-2445, kick off 2230 Perth Glory vs Western United Round 7 Macedonia Park, Stirling Highlights
11 Dec 1430-1730, kick off 1500 Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Round 7 Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
11 Dec 1645-1915, kick off 1700 Macarthur FC vs Melbourne Victory Round 7 Campbelltown Stadium Highlights
16 Dec 1915-2215, kick off 1945 Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar Round 8 McDonald Jones Stadium Highlights
17 Dec 1230-1530, kick off 1300 Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United Round 8 Sky Stadium, Wellington Highlights
17 Dec 1630-1930, kick off 1700 Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC Round 8 Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Highlights
18 Dec 1430-1730, kick off 1500 Western United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Round 8 AAMI Park Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
18 Dec 1645-1915, kick off 1700 Macarthur FC vs Perth Glory Round 8 Campbelltown Stadium Highlights
21 Dec 1845-2115, kick off 1900 Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Round 8 Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Highlights
23 Dec 2215-2445, kick off 2230 Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix Round 9 Macedonia Park, Stirling Highlights
23 Dec 1915-2215, kick off 1945 Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers Round 9 Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe, QLD Highlights
24 Dec 1630-1930, kick off 1700 Sydney FC vs Macarthur FC Round 9 Allianz Stadium Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
26 Dec 1730-2015, kick off 1800 Western United vs Melbourne Victory Round 9 AAMI Park Highlights
27 Dec 1715-1945, kick off 1730 Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners Round 9 AAMI Park Highlights
27 Dec 2000-2230, kick off 2015 Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets Round 9 Coopers Stadium Highlights
30 Dec 1915-2215, kick off 1945 Western United vs Brisbane Roar Round 10 AAMI Park Highlights
31 Dec 1830-2130, kick off 1900 Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory Round 10 Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
1 Jan 1430-1730, kick off 1500 Newcastle Jets vs Sydney FC Round 10 McDonald Jones Stadium Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
1 Jan 1645-1915,  kick off 1700 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Macarthur FC Round 10 CommBank Stadium Highlights
2 Jan 1230-1530, kick off 1300 Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne City Round 10 Sky Stadium, Wellington Highlights
2 Jan 1930-2200, kick off 1945 Adelaide United vs Perth Glory Round 10 Coopers Stadium Highlights
6 Jan 1915-2215, kick off 1945 Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar Round 11 AAMI Park Highlights
6 Jan 2215-2445, kick off 2200 Perth Glory vs Western Sydney Wanderers Round 11 Macedonia Park, Stirling Highlights
7 Jan 1630-1930, kick off 1700 Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix Round 11 Allianz Stadium Highlights
7 Jan 1630-1915, kick off 1700 Central Coast Mariners vs Adelaide United Round 11 Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Highlights
7 Jan 1900-2215, kick off 1945 Melbourne City vs Western United Round 11 AAMI Park Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
8 Jan 1430-1730, kick off 1500 Macarthur FC vs Newcastle Jets Round 11 Campbelltown Stadium Highlights, Mini MatchFull Match
10 Jan 2215-2445, kick off 2230 Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar Round 6 Macedonia Park, Stirling Highlights
13 Jan 1915-2215, kick off 1945 Macarthur FC vs Central Coast Mariners Round 12 Campbelltown Stadium Highlights
14 Jan 1630-1930 kick off 1700 Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix Round 12 Moreton Daily Stadium Highlights
14 Jan 1900-2200, kick off 1945 Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory Round 12 Coopers Stadium Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
14 Jan 2215-2445, kick off 2230 Perth Glory vs Sydney FC Round 12 Macedonia Park, Stirling Highlights
15 Jan 1430-1730, kick off 1500 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City Round 12 CommBank Stadium Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
15 Jan 1645-1915, kick off 1700 Western United vs Newcastle Jets Round 12 MARS Stadium Highlights
20 Jan 1915-2215, kick off 1945 Adelaide United vs Macarthur FC Round 13 Coopers Stadium Highlights
21 Jan 1630-1930, kick off 1700 Western United vs Sydney FC Round 13 North Hobart Oval Highlights
21 Jan 1900-2200, kick off 1945 Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City Round 13 Moreton Daily Stadium Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
21 Jan 2215-2445, kick off 2230 Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory Round 13 Macedonia Park, Stirling Highlights
22 Jan 1230-1515,   kick off 1300 Wellington Phoenix vs Central Coast Mariners Round 13 Sky Stadium, Wellington Highlights
22 Jan 1430-1730, kick off 1500 Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers Round 13 McDonald Jones Stadium Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
26 Jan 1815-2115, kick off 1845 Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC Round 14 AAMI Park Highlights
27 Jan 1915-2215, kick off 1945 Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar Round 14 McDonald Jones Stadium Highlights
28 Jan 1230-1500, kick off 1300 Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory Round 14 Central Energy Trust Arena, Palmerston North Highlights
28 Jan 1630-1930, kick off 1700 Macarthur FC vs Western United Round 14 Campbelltown Stadium Highlights
28 Jan 1900-2200, kick off 1945 Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers Round 14 Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Highlights, Mini MatchFull Match
29 Jan 1430-1900, kick off 1500 Melbourne City vs Adelaide United Round 14 AAMI Park Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
3 Feb 1915-2215, kick off 1945 Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix Round 15 AAMI Park Highlights
4 Feb 1645-1915, kick off 1700 Melbourne City vs Macarthur FC Round 15 AAMI Park Highlights
4 Feb 1630-1930, kick off 1700 Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners Round 15 Allianz Stadium Highlights
4 Feb 1900-2215, kick off 1945 Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar Round 15 Coopers Stadium Highlights, Mini MatchFull Match
4 Feb 2215-2445, kick off 2230 Perth Glory vs Newcastle Jets Round 15 Macedonia Park, Stirling Highlights
5 Feb 1430-1730, kick off 1500 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Western United Round 15 CommBank Stadium Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
10 Feb 1915-2215, kick off 1945 Brisbane Roar vs Central Coast Mariners Round 16 Moreton Daily Stadium Highlights
11 Feb 1630-1930, kick off 1700 Western United vs Adelaide United Round 16 AAMI Park Highlights
11 Feb 1900-2200, kick off 1945 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney FC Round 16 CommBank Stadium Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
11 Feb 2215-2445, kick off 2230 Perth Glory vs Melbourne City Round 16 Macedonia Park, Stirling Highlights
12 Feb 1430-2445, kick off 1500 Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory Round 16 McDonald Jones Stadium Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
12 Feb 1645-1915, kick off 1700 Macarthur FC vs Wellington Phoenix Round 16 Campbelltown Stadium Highlights
17 Feb 1915-2215, kick off 1945 Western United vs Wellington Phoenix Round 17 University of Tasmania Stadium Highlights
18 Feb 1630-1915, kick off 1700 Macarthur FC vs Newcastle Jets Round 17 Campbelltown Stadium Highlights
18 Feb 1630-1930, kick off 1700 Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar Round 17 Allianz Stadium Highlights
18 Feb 1900-2200, kick off 1945 Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City Round 17 AAMI Park Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
18 Feb 2145-2415, kick off 2200 Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners Round 17 Macedonia Park, Stirling Highlights
19 Feb 1430-1730, kick off 1500 Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Round 17 Coopers Stadium Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
24 Feb 1915, 2215, kick off 1945 Central Coast Mariners vs Wellington Phoenix Round 18 Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Highlights
25 Feb 1630-1930, kick off 1700 Melbourne City vs Sydney FC Round 18 AAMI Park Highlights
25 Feb 1645-1915, kick off 1700 Newcastle Jets vs Western United Round 18 McDonald Jones Stadium Highlights
25 Feb 1900-2215, kick off 1945 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Macarthur FC Round 18 CommBank Stadium Highlights, Mini MatchFull Match
26 Feb 1430-1730, kick off 1500 Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United Round 18 AAMI Park Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
26 Feb 1645-1915, kick off 1700 Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory Round 18 Moreton Daily Stadium Highlights
3 Mar 1915-2215, kick off 1945 Adelaide United vs Melbourne City Round 19 Coopers Stadium Highlights
4 Mar 1230-1515, kick off 1300 Wellington Phoenix vs Newcastle Jets Round 19 Sky Stadium, Wellington Highlights
4 Mar 1630-1915, kick off 1700 Western United vs Perth Glory Round 19 MARS Stadium Highlights
4 Mar 1630-1930, kick off 1700 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Mariners Round 19 CommBank Stadium Highlights
4 Mar 1900-2200, kick off 1945 Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory Round 19 Allianz Stadium Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
5 Mar 1430-1730, kick off 1500 Macarthur FC vs Brisbane Roar Round 19 Campbelltown Stadium Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
10 Mar 2145- 2415, kick off 2200 Perth Glory vs Western Sydney Wanderers Round 20 HBF Park Highlights
11 Mar 1645-1915, kick off 1700 Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur FC Round 20 Glen Willow Regional Sports Stadium, Putta Bucca Highlights
11 Mar 1900-2215, kick off 1945 Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United Round 20 McDonald Jones Stadium Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
12 Mar 1230- 1530, kick off 1300 Wellington Phoenix vs Sydney FC Round 20 Eden Park, Auckland Highlights
12 Mar 1430-1730, kick off 1500 Melbourne City vs Brisbane Roar Round 20 AAMI Park Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
13 Mar 1745-2015, kick off 1800 Melbourne Victory vs Western United Round 20 AAMI Park Highlights
17 Mar 1915-2215, kick off 1945 Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix Round 21 Coopers Stadium Highlights
18 Mar 1645-1915,  kick off 1700 Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory Round 21 McDonald Jones Stadium Highlights
18 Mar 1630-1930, kick off 1700 Brisbane Roar vs Western United Round 21 Moreton Daily Stadium Highlights
18 Mar 1900-2215, kick off 1945 Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers Round 21 Allianz Stadium Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
19 Mar 1630-1930, kick off 1700 Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners Round 21 AAMI Park Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
19 Mar 1845-2115, kick off 1900 Macarthur FC vs Melbourne City Round 21 Campbelltown Stadium Highlights
31 Mar 1915-2215, kick off 1945 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United Round 22 CommBank Stadium Highlights
1 Apr 1230-1515, kick off 1300 Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory Round 22 Sky Stadium, Wellington Highlights
1 Apr 1645-1930, kick off 1700 Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar Round 22 Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Highlights
1 Apr 1900-2200, kick off 1945 Sydney FC vs Western United Round 22 Allianz Stadium Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
1 Apr 2145-2415, kick off 2200 Perth Glory vs Macarthur FC Round 22 Macedonia Park, Stirling Highlights
2 Apr 1430-1730, kick off 1500 Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets Round 22 AAMI Park Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
5 Apr 1830-2100, kick off 1900 Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory Round 8 AAMI Park Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
7 Apr 1445-1715, kick off 1500 Western United vs Central Coast Mariners Round 23 MARS Stadium Highlights
7 Apr 1630-1915, kick off 1700 Adelaide United vs Sydney FC Round 23 Coopers Stadium Highlights
8 Apr 1645-1930, kick off 1700 Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets Round 23 Moreton Daily Stadium Highlights
8 Apr 1900-2200, kick off 1945 Macarthur FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers Round 23 Campbelltown Stadium Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
9 Apr 1430-1730, kick off 1500 Melbourne Victory vs Perth Glory Round 23 AAMI Park Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
10 Apr 1545-1815, kick off 1600 Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix Round 23 AAMI Park Highlights
14 Apr 1915-2215, kick off 1945 Newcastle Jets vs Macarthur FC Round 24 McDonald Jones Stadium Highlights
15 Apr 1630-1930, kick off 1700 Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City Round 24 Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Highlights
15 Apr 1900-2200, kick off 1945 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory Round 24 CommBank Stadium Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
16 Apr 1230-1515, kick off 1300 Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar Round 24 Sky Stadium, Wellington Highlights
16 Apr 1430-1730, kick off 1500 Sydney FC vs Perth Glory Round 24 Allianz Stadium Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
16 Apr 1645-1915, kick off 1700 Adelaide United vs Western United Round 24 Coopers Stadium Highlights
21 Apr 1915-2215, kick off 1945 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix Round 25 CommBank Stadium Highlights
22 Apr 1630-1930, kick off 1700 Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners Round 25 McDonald Jones Stadium Highlights
22 Apr 1900-2200, kick off 1945 Western United vs Melbourne City Round 25 AAMI Park Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
23 Apr 1430-1730, kick off 1500 Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur FC Round 25 AAMI Park Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
23 Apr 1745-2015, kick off 1800 Perth Glory vs Adelaide United Round 25 HBF Park Highlights
24 Apr 1845-2215, kick off 1900 Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC Round 25 Suncorp Stadium Highlights
28 Apr 1915-2215, kick off 1945 Melbourne City vs Western Sydney Wanderers Round 26 AAMI Park Highlights
28 Apr 1915-2200, kick off 1945 Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners Round 26 Coopers Stadium Highlights
29 Apr 1645-1915, kick off 1700 Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets Round 26 Allianz Stadium Highlights
29 Apr 1645-1930, kick off 1700 Macarthur FC vs Wellington Phoenix Round 26 Campbelltown Stadium Highlights
29 Apr 1900-2200, kick off 1945 Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar Round 26 AAMI Park Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
29 Apr 2145-2415, kick off 2200 Perth Glory vs Western United Round 26 HBF Park Highlights
5 May 1900-2215, kick off 1945 Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix Elimination Final Coopers Stadium Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
6 May 1900-2215, kick off 1945 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney FC Elimination Final CommBank Stadium Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
12 May 1900-2215, kick off 1945 Sydney FC vs Melbourne City Semi Final (Leg 1) Allianz Stadium Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
13 May 1900-2215, kick off 1945 Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners Semi Final (Leg 1) Coopers Stadium Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
19 May 1900-2215, kick off 1945 Melbourne City vs Sydney FC Semi Final (Leg 2) AAMI Park Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
20 May 1900-2215, kick off 1945 Central Coast Mariners vs Adelaide United Semi Final (Leg 2) Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
3 Jun 1900-2300, kick off 1945 Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners Grand Final CommBank Stadium Highlights, Mini MatchFull Match
