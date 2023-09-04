2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Fixtures

Click for details on How to Watch the Isuzu UTE A-League Men's on 10 play and Paramount+
2023/24 Isuzu UTE A-League Fixtures
|Date
|Times (AEDT)
|Event
|Round
|Location
|Watch
|7 Oct
|1915-2215, kick off 1945
|Melbourne City vs Western United
|Round 1
|AAMI Park
|Highlights
|8 Oct
|1645-1915, kick off 1700
|Brisbane Roar vs Macarthur FC
|Round 1
|Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
|Highlights
|8 Oct
|1900-2215, kick off 1945
|Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory
|Round 1
|Allianz Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|9 Oct
|1230-1530, kick off 1300
|Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United
|Round 1
|Sky Stadium, Wellington
|Highlights
|9 Oct
|1430-1730, kick off 1500
|Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory
|Round 1
|CommBank Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|14 Oct
|1915-2215, kick off 1945
|Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City
|Round 2
|Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
|Highlights
|15 Oct
|1630-1930, kick off 1700
|Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory
|Round 2
|McDonald Jones Stadium
|Highlights
|15 Oct
|1900-2215, kick off 1945
|Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers
|Round 2
|AAMI Park
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|16 Oct
|1230-1530, kick off 1300
|Wellington Phoenix vs Central Coast Mariners
|Round 2
|Sky Stadium, Wellington
|Highlights
|16 Oct
|1430-1730, kick off 1500
|Macarthur FC vs Adelaide United
|Round 2
|Campbelltown Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|16 Oct
|1645-1915, kick off 1700
|Western United vs Sydney FC
|Round 2
|AAMI Park
|Highlights
|21 Oct
|1915-2215, kick off 1945
|Western United vs Macarthur FC
|Round 3
|AAMI Park
|Highlights
|22 Oct
|1630-1915, kick off 1700
|Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix
|Round 3
|McDonald Jones Stadium
|Highlights
|22 Oct
|1630-1930, kick off 1700
|Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar
|Round 3
|CommBank Stadium
|Highlights
|22 Oct
|1900-2215, kick off 1945
|Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City
|Round 3
|AAMI Park
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|23 Oct
|1430-1730, kick off 1500
|Sydney FC vs Adelaide United
|Round 3
|Allianz Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|23 Oct
|1645-1915, kick off 1700
|Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory
|Round 3
|Central Coast Stadium
|Highlights
|28 Oct
|1915-2215, kick off 1945
|Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets
|Round 4
|CommBank Stadium
|Highlights
|29 Oct
|1445-1715, kick off 1500
|Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory
|Round 4
|Moreton Daily Stadium
|Highlights
|29 Oct
|1645-1945, kick off 1715
|Central Coast Mariners vs Western United
|Round 4
|Central Coast Stadium
|Highlights
|29 Oct
|1900-2215, kick off 1945
|Macarthur FC vs Sydney FC
|Round 4
|Campbelltown Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|30 Oct
|1430-1730, kick off 1500
|Adelaide United vs Perth Glory
|Round 4
|Coopers Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|30 Oct
|1645-1915, kick off 1700
|Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix
|Round 4
|AAMI Park
|Highlights
|4 Nov
|1915-2215, kick off 1945
|Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets
|Round 5
|AAMI Park
|Highlights
|5 Nov
|1630-1930, kick off 1700
|Melbourne City vs Perth Glory
|Round 5
|AAMI Park
|Highlights
|5 Nov
|1900-2215, kick off 1945
|Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Mariners
|Round 5
|CommBank Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|6 Nov
|1230-1530, kick off 1300
|Wellington Phoenix vs Macarthur FC
|Round 5
|Sky Stadium, Wellington
|Highlights
|6 Nov
|1430-1730, kick off 1500
|Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC
|Round 5
|Moreton Daily Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|6 Nov
|1645-1915, kick off 1700
|Western United vs Adelaide United
|Round 5
|AAMI Park
|Highlights
|11 Nov
|1915-2215, kick off 1945
|Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory
|Round 6
|Coopers Stadium
|Highlights
|12 Nov
|1645-1910, kick off 1700
|Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City
|Round 6
|McDonald Jones Stadium
|Highlights
|12 Nov
|1900-2215, kick off 1945
|Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers
|Round 6
|Allianz Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|13 Nov
|1230-1530, kick off 1300
|Wellington Phoenix vs Western United
|Round 6
|Sky Stadium, Wellington
|Highlights
|13 Nov
|1430-1730, kick off 1500
|Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur FC
|Round 6
|Central Coast Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|9 Dec
|1915-2215, kick off 1945
|Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United
|Round 7
|Moreton Daily Stadium
|Highlights
|10 Dec
|1630-1915, kick off 1700
|Wellington Phoenix vs Western Sydney Wanderers
|Round 7
|WIN Stadium
|Highlights
|10 Dec
|1900-2200, kick off 1945
|Sydney FC vs Melbourne City
|Round 7
|Allianz Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|10 Dec
|2215-2445, kick off 2230
|Perth Glory vs Western United
|Round 7
|Macedonia Park, Stirling
|Highlights
|11 Dec
|1430-1730, kick off 1500
|Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets
|Round 7
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|11 Dec
|1645-1915, kick off 1700
|Macarthur FC vs Melbourne Victory
|Round 7
|Campbelltown Stadium
|Highlights
|16 Dec
|1915-2215, kick off 1945
|Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar
|Round 8
|McDonald Jones Stadium
|Highlights
|17 Dec
|1230-1530, kick off 1300
|Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United
|Round 8
|Sky Stadium, Wellington
|Highlights
|17 Dec
|1630-1930, kick off 1700
|Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC
|Round 8
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Highlights
|18 Dec
|1430-1730, kick off 1500
|Western United vs Western Sydney Wanderers
|Round 8
|AAMI Park
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|18 Dec
|1645-1915, kick off 1700
|Macarthur FC vs Perth Glory
|Round 8
|Campbelltown Stadium
|Highlights
|21 Dec
|1845-2115, kick off 1900
|Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets
|Round 8
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Highlights
|23 Dec
|2215-2445, kick off 2230
|Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix
|Round 9
|Macedonia Park, Stirling
|Highlights
|23 Dec
|1915-2215, kick off 1945
|Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers
|Round 9
|Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe, QLD
|Highlights
|24 Dec
|1630-1930, kick off 1700
|Sydney FC vs Macarthur FC
|Round 9
|Allianz Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|26 Dec
|1730-2015, kick off 1800
|Western United vs Melbourne Victory
|Round 9
|AAMI Park
|Highlights
|27 Dec
|1715-1945, kick off 1730
|Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners
|Round 9
|AAMI Park
|Highlights
|27 Dec
|2000-2230, kick off 2015
|Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets
|Round 9
|Coopers Stadium
|Highlights
|30 Dec
|1915-2215, kick off 1945
|Western United vs Brisbane Roar
|Round 10
|AAMI Park
|Highlights
|31 Dec
|1830-2130, kick off 1900
|Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory
|Round 10
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|1 Jan
|1430-1730, kick off 1500
|Newcastle Jets vs Sydney FC
|Round 10
|McDonald Jones Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|1 Jan
|1645-1915, kick off 1700
|Western Sydney Wanderers vs Macarthur FC
|Round 10
|CommBank Stadium
|Highlights
|2 Jan
|1230-1530, kick off 1300
|Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne City
|Round 10
|Sky Stadium, Wellington
|Highlights
|2 Jan
|1930-2200, kick off 1945
|Adelaide United vs Perth Glory
|Round 10
|Coopers Stadium
|Highlights
|6 Jan
|1915-2215, kick off 1945
|Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar
|Round 11
|AAMI Park
|Highlights
|6 Jan
|2215-2445, kick off 2200
|Perth Glory vs Western Sydney Wanderers
|Round 11
|Macedonia Park, Stirling
|Highlights
|7 Jan
|1630-1930, kick off 1700
|Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix
|Round 11
|Allianz Stadium
|Highlights
|7 Jan
|1630-1915, kick off 1700
|Central Coast Mariners vs Adelaide United
|Round 11
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Highlights
|7 Jan
|1900-2215, kick off 1945
|Melbourne City vs Western United
|Round 11
|AAMI Park
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|8 Jan
|1430-1730, kick off 1500
|Macarthur FC vs Newcastle Jets
|Round 11
|Campbelltown Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|10 Jan
|2215-2445, kick off 2230
|Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar
|Round 6
|Macedonia Park, Stirling
|Highlights
|13 Jan
|1915-2215, kick off 1945
|Macarthur FC vs Central Coast Mariners
|Round 12
|Campbelltown Stadium
|Highlights
|14 Jan
|1630-1930 kick off 1700
|Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix
|Round 12
|Moreton Daily Stadium
|Highlights
|14 Jan
|1900-2200, kick off 1945
|Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory
|Round 12
|Coopers Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|14 Jan
|2215-2445, kick off 2230
|Perth Glory vs Sydney FC
|Round 12
|Macedonia Park, Stirling
|Highlights
|15 Jan
|1430-1730, kick off 1500
|Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City
|Round 12
|CommBank Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|15 Jan
|1645-1915, kick off 1700
|Western United vs Newcastle Jets
|Round 12
|MARS Stadium
|Highlights
|20 Jan
|1915-2215, kick off 1945
|Adelaide United vs Macarthur FC
|Round 13
|Coopers Stadium
|Highlights
|21 Jan
|1630-1930, kick off 1700
|Western United vs Sydney FC
|Round 13
|North Hobart Oval
|Highlights
|21 Jan
|1900-2200, kick off 1945
|Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City
|Round 13
|Moreton Daily Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|21 Jan
|2215-2445, kick off 2230
|Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory
|Round 13
|Macedonia Park, Stirling
|Highlights
|22 Jan
|1230-1515, kick off 1300
|Wellington Phoenix vs Central Coast Mariners
|Round 13
|Sky Stadium, Wellington
|Highlights
|22 Jan
|1430-1730, kick off 1500
|Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers
|Round 13
|McDonald Jones Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|26 Jan
|1815-2115, kick off 1845
|Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC
|Round 14
|AAMI Park
|Highlights
|27 Jan
|1915-2215, kick off 1945
|Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar
|Round 14
|McDonald Jones Stadium
|Highlights
|28 Jan
|1230-1500, kick off 1300
|Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory
|Round 14
|Central Energy Trust Arena, Palmerston North
|Highlights
|28 Jan
|1630-1930, kick off 1700
|Macarthur FC vs Western United
|Round 14
|Campbelltown Stadium
|Highlights
|28 Jan
|1900-2200, kick off 1945
|Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers
|Round 14
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|29 Jan
|1430-1900, kick off 1500
|Melbourne City vs Adelaide United
|Round 14
|AAMI Park
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|3 Feb
|1915-2215, kick off 1945
|Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix
|Round 15
|AAMI Park
|Highlights
|4 Feb
|1645-1915, kick off 1700
|Melbourne City vs Macarthur FC
|Round 15
|AAMI Park
|Highlights
|4 Feb
|1630-1930, kick off 1700
|Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners
|Round 15
|Allianz Stadium
|Highlights
|4 Feb
|1900-2215, kick off 1945
|Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar
|Round 15
|Coopers Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|4 Feb
|2215-2445, kick off 2230
|Perth Glory vs Newcastle Jets
|Round 15
|Macedonia Park, Stirling
|Highlights
|5 Feb
|1430-1730, kick off 1500
|Western Sydney Wanderers vs Western United
|Round 15
|CommBank Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|10 Feb
|1915-2215, kick off 1945
|Brisbane Roar vs Central Coast Mariners
|Round 16
|Moreton Daily Stadium
|Highlights
|11 Feb
|1630-1930, kick off 1700
|Western United vs Adelaide United
|Round 16
|AAMI Park
|Highlights
|11 Feb
|1900-2200, kick off 1945
|Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney FC
|Round 16
|CommBank Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|11 Feb
|2215-2445, kick off 2230
|Perth Glory vs Melbourne City
|Round 16
|Macedonia Park, Stirling
|Highlights
|12 Feb
|1430-2445, kick off 1500
|Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory
|Round 16
|McDonald Jones Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|12 Feb
|1645-1915, kick off 1700
|Macarthur FC vs Wellington Phoenix
|Round 16
|Campbelltown Stadium
|Highlights
|17 Feb
|1915-2215, kick off 1945
|Western United vs Wellington Phoenix
|Round 17
|University of Tasmania Stadium
|Highlights
|18 Feb
|1630-1915, kick off 1700
|Macarthur FC vs Newcastle Jets
|Round 17
|Campbelltown Stadium
|Highlights
|18 Feb
|1630-1930, kick off 1700
|Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar
|Round 17
|Allianz Stadium
|Highlights
|18 Feb
|1900-2200, kick off 1945
|Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City
|Round 17
|AAMI Park
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|18 Feb
|2145-2415, kick off 2200
|Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners
|Round 17
|Macedonia Park, Stirling
|Highlights
|19 Feb
|1430-1730, kick off 1500
|Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers
|Round 17
|Coopers Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|24 Feb
|1915, 2215, kick off 1945
|Central Coast Mariners vs Wellington Phoenix
|Round 18
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Highlights
|25 Feb
|1630-1930, kick off 1700
|Melbourne City vs Sydney FC
|Round 18
|AAMI Park
|Highlights
|25 Feb
|1645-1915, kick off 1700
|Newcastle Jets vs Western United
|Round 18
|McDonald Jones Stadium
|Highlights
|25 Feb
|1900-2215, kick off 1945
|Western Sydney Wanderers vs Macarthur FC
|Round 18
|CommBank Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|26 Feb
|1430-1730, kick off 1500
|Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United
|Round 18
|AAMI Park
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|26 Feb
|1645-1915, kick off 1700
|Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory
|Round 18
|Moreton Daily Stadium
|Highlights
|3 Mar
|1915-2215, kick off 1945
|Adelaide United vs Melbourne City
|Round 19
|Coopers Stadium
|Highlights
|4 Mar
|1230-1515, kick off 1300
|Wellington Phoenix vs Newcastle Jets
|Round 19
|Sky Stadium, Wellington
|Highlights
|4 Mar
|1630-1915, kick off 1700
|Western United vs Perth Glory
|Round 19
|MARS Stadium
|Highlights
|4 Mar
|1630-1930, kick off 1700
|Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Mariners
|Round 19
|CommBank Stadium
|Highlights
|4 Mar
|1900-2200, kick off 1945
|Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory
|Round 19
|Allianz Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|5 Mar
|1430-1730, kick off 1500
|Macarthur FC vs Brisbane Roar
|Round 19
|Campbelltown Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|10 Mar
|2145- 2415, kick off 2200
|Perth Glory vs Western Sydney Wanderers
|Round 20
|HBF Park
|Highlights
|11 Mar
|1645-1915, kick off 1700
|Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur FC
|Round 20
|Glen Willow Regional Sports Stadium, Putta Bucca
|Highlights
|11 Mar
|1900-2215, kick off 1945
|Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United
|Round 20
|McDonald Jones Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|12 Mar
|1230- 1530, kick off 1300
|Wellington Phoenix vs Sydney FC
|Round 20
|Eden Park, Auckland
|Highlights
|12 Mar
|1430-1730, kick off 1500
|Melbourne City vs Brisbane Roar
|Round 20
|AAMI Park
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|13 Mar
|1745-2015, kick off 1800
|Melbourne Victory vs Western United
|Round 20
|AAMI Park
|Highlights
|17 Mar
|1915-2215, kick off 1945
|Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix
|Round 21
|Coopers Stadium
|Highlights
|18 Mar
|1645-1915, kick off 1700
|Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory
|Round 21
|McDonald Jones Stadium
|Highlights
|18 Mar
|1630-1930, kick off 1700
|Brisbane Roar vs Western United
|Round 21
|Moreton Daily Stadium
|Highlights
|18 Mar
|1900-2215, kick off 1945
|Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers
|Round 21
|Allianz Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|19 Mar
|1630-1930, kick off 1700
|Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners
|Round 21
|AAMI Park
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|19 Mar
|1845-2115, kick off 1900
|Macarthur FC vs Melbourne City
|Round 21
|Campbelltown Stadium
|Highlights
|31 Mar
|1915-2215, kick off 1945
|Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United
|Round 22
|CommBank Stadium
|Highlights
|1 Apr
|1230-1515, kick off 1300
|Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory
|Round 22
|Sky Stadium, Wellington
|Highlights
|1 Apr
|1645-1930, kick off 1700
|Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar
|Round 22
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Highlights
|1 Apr
|1900-2200, kick off 1945
|Sydney FC vs Western United
|Round 22
|Allianz Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|1 Apr
|2145-2415, kick off 2200
|Perth Glory vs Macarthur FC
|Round 22
|Macedonia Park, Stirling
|Highlights
|2 Apr
|1430-1730, kick off 1500
|Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets
|Round 22
|AAMI Park
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|5 Apr
|1830-2100, kick off 1900
|Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory
|Round 8
|AAMI Park
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|7 Apr
|1445-1715, kick off 1500
|Western United vs Central Coast Mariners
|Round 23
|MARS Stadium
|Highlights
|7 Apr
|1630-1915, kick off 1700
|Adelaide United vs Sydney FC
|Round 23
|Coopers Stadium
|Highlights
|8 Apr
|1645-1930, kick off 1700
|Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets
|Round 23
|Moreton Daily Stadium
|Highlights
|8 Apr
|1900-2200, kick off 1945
|Macarthur FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers
|Round 23
|Campbelltown Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|9 Apr
|1430-1730, kick off 1500
|Melbourne Victory vs Perth Glory
|Round 23
|AAMI Park
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|10 Apr
|1545-1815, kick off 1600
|Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix
|Round 23
|AAMI Park
|Highlights
|14 Apr
|1915-2215, kick off 1945
|Newcastle Jets vs Macarthur FC
|Round 24
|McDonald Jones Stadium
|Highlights
|15 Apr
|1630-1930, kick off 1700
|Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City
|Round 24
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Highlights
|15 Apr
|1900-2200, kick off 1945
|Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory
|Round 24
|CommBank Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|16 Apr
|1230-1515, kick off 1300
|Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar
|Round 24
|Sky Stadium, Wellington
|Highlights
|16 Apr
|1430-1730, kick off 1500
|Sydney FC vs Perth Glory
|Round 24
|Allianz Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|16 Apr
|1645-1915, kick off 1700
|Adelaide United vs Western United
|Round 24
|Coopers Stadium
|Highlights
|21 Apr
|1915-2215, kick off 1945
|Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix
|Round 25
|CommBank Stadium
|Highlights
|22 Apr
|1630-1930, kick off 1700
|Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners
|Round 25
|McDonald Jones Stadium
|Highlights
|22 Apr
|1900-2200, kick off 1945
|Western United vs Melbourne City
|Round 25
|AAMI Park
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|23 Apr
|1430-1730, kick off 1500
|Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur FC
|Round 25
|AAMI Park
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|23 Apr
|1745-2015, kick off 1800
|Perth Glory vs Adelaide United
|Round 25
|HBF Park
|Highlights
|24 Apr
|1845-2215, kick off 1900
|Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC
|Round 25
|Suncorp Stadium
|Highlights
|28 Apr
|1915-2215, kick off 1945
|Melbourne City vs Western Sydney Wanderers
|Round 26
|AAMI Park
|Highlights
|28 Apr
|1915-2200, kick off 1945
|Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners
|Round 26
|Coopers Stadium
|Highlights
|29 Apr
|1645-1915, kick off 1700
|Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets
|Round 26
|Allianz Stadium
|Highlights
|29 Apr
|1645-1930, kick off 1700
|Macarthur FC vs Wellington Phoenix
|Round 26
|Campbelltown Stadium
|Highlights
|29 Apr
|1900-2200, kick off 1945
|Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar
|Round 26
|AAMI Park
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|29 Apr
|2145-2415, kick off 2200
|Perth Glory vs Western United
|Round 26
|HBF Park
|Highlights
|5 May
|1900-2215, kick off 1945
|Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix
|Elimination Final
|Coopers Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|6 May
|1900-2215, kick off 1945
|Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney FC
|Elimination Final
|CommBank Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|12 May
|1900-2215, kick off 1945
|Sydney FC vs Melbourne City
|Semi Final (Leg 1)
|Allianz Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|13 May
|1900-2215, kick off 1945
|Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners
|Semi Final (Leg 1)
|Coopers Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|19 May
|1900-2215, kick off 1945
|Melbourne City vs Sydney FC
|Semi Final (Leg 2)
|AAMI Park
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|20 May
|1900-2215, kick off 1945
|Central Coast Mariners vs Adelaide United
|Semi Final (Leg 2)
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|3 Jun
|1900-2300, kick off 1945
|Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners
|Grand Final
|CommBank Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match