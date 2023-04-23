Sign in to watch this video
Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur FC
Sport
Air Date: Sun 23 Apr 2023
Tune in for all the Round 25 action of the Isuzu UTE A-League Men as Melbourne Victory take on Macarthur FC from AAMI Park. Start time: 3:00PM (AEDT)
The scrutiny is on the youngster who just became the latest Socceroos debutant and has been billed as one of the rising stars of the Isuzu UTE A-League. Gamer, prankster, dancer, Joe Gauci’s myriad personalities underline the stereotype that goalkeepers march to the beat of a different drum. ‘The Future' is a heart-warming story of the local product and football-obsessed kid who’s broken into the team he supported, and is now coached by his boyhood idol. It captures Gauci lining up for United in the week following his senior international debut, up against fellow Socceroo, Andrew Redmayne of Sydney FC.
The Rufer's are New Zealand football's first family. The son and nephew of New Zealand football greats Shane and Wynton Rufer, Alex Rufer is carving his own football path for club and country. Coinciding with his return to the All Whites, the Wellington Phoenix skipper reflects on how the family name has influenced his football journey in “Born for This”. Rufer also leads finals-bound Phoenix into battle against a desperate Melbourne Victory.
The Akbari family risked their lives moving from Afghanistan to Australia. In ‘On the Rise’, Brisbane Roar midfielder Rahmat Akbari reveals how he did not see his dad and hero Ghulum for the first four years of his life, and the juxtaposition of his Hazara people and the Taliban regime. Deeply connected to his Afghan roots and Brisbane’s grassroots football community, Akbari coaches a local team ahead of the annual Afghan national football tournament. Adored by junior fans, Akbari also shares a touching family moment after Roar’s win over Western United, where he plays a key role having broken into the team since the arrival of new coach Nick Green.
Few kids get to live out their childhood sporting dream. England-capped Carl Jenkinson did it for one of the biggest teams in perhaps the most popular football competition in the world. In ‘Away From Home’ Arsenal FA Cup winner Jenkinson reveals the story of how he was signed by legendary manager Arsene Wenger and what it felt like to live out his boyhood dream 93 times, after joining from Charlton Athletic. The Newcastle Jets star also has a humorous video exchange with his close pal, ex-Gunners teammate and current Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, whilst entertaining his UK friends, whose holiday itinerary don’t align with his football schedule
