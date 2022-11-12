Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers

22 mins

Sky’s the Limit The Garang Kuol story proves that sporting fairytales do exist. Plucked from his local club in Shepparton several years ago and having made just a handful of senior starts, the Central Coast Mariners teenager was selected for the A-League All-Stars and thrown onto the world stage, lining up against global giants Barcelona His electric cameo appearance has turbo-charged his career trajectory. Sky’s The Limit captures Kuol’s rapid rise, follows the starry-eyed striker the day of his shock Socceroos call up, his whirlwind UK trip to sign with Premier League giants Newcastle United and his return to the Mariners and his Gosford-based family. We go behind-the-scenes for his stunning super sub appearance last week, inspiring the Mariners to turn a two-goal deficit into a 4-2 win. This A-Leagues All Access episode drops just days out from the selection of the Socceroos squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.