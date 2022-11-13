Sign in to watch this video
Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur FC
Sport
Air Date: Mon 14 Nov 2022
Round 6 action of the Isuzu UTE A-League Men as Central Coast Mariners take on Macarthur FC from Central Coast Stadium.
Newcastle Jets coach Arthur Papas has committed his life to football. ‘Football Maniac’ explores the Melbourne-born coach’s journey from aspiring player and coach to the A-Leagues hot seat with the Novocastrians. Papas, whose apprenticeship included stints in Japan with Ange Postecoglou and India coaching their youth national teams, is acclaimed for playing an expansive brand of football. But the Jets journey hasn’t been easy, working with one of the A-Leagues’ lesser lights, a club that hasn’t won a title since 2008. ‘Football Maniac’ covers the Jets’ trip to A-League giants Melbourne Victory, in what was a tough night for Papas, dealing with challenges on and off the pitch.
Sky’s the Limit
The Garang Kuol story proves that sporting fairytales do exist. Plucked from his local club in Shepparton several years ago and having made just a handful of senior starts, the Central Coast Mariners teenager was selected for the A-League All-Stars and thrown onto the world stage, lining up against global giants Barcelona His electric cameo appearance has turbo-charged his career trajectory. Sky’s The Limit captures Kuol’s rapid rise, follows the starry-eyed striker the day of his shock Socceroos call up, his whirlwind UK trip to sign with Premier League giants Newcastle United and his return to the Mariners and his Gosford-based family. We go behind-the-scenes for his stunning super sub appearance last week, inspiring the Mariners to turn a two-goal deficit into a 4-2 win. This A-Leagues All Access episode drops just days out from the selection of the Socceroos squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
No Hours in Football
This episode reveals Melbourne City coach Patrick Kisnorbo’s voracious appetite for success and to become one of the world’s best coaches. A-Leagues All Access takes us behind-the-scenes with the championship-winning coach in Melbourne derby week, ahead of the Melbourne Victory clash. It uncovers some of Kisnorbo’s unique coaching techniques, including visualising training sessions and his customised approach with City players.
