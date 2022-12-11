Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets

23 mins

Be Strong Girl Matildas star Chloe Logarzo knows exactly how crucial the next eight months will be for her career. ‘Be Strong Girl’ follows the midfielder’s return to club football from an ACL injury suffered whilst in national team camp in 2021. The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is looming on the horizon, and Logarzo has elected to use the Liberty A-League to relaunch her football career; she returns via expansion club Western United, a move motivated by the need to distance herself from the comforts of home in Sydney to focus on each careful, committed step along the comeback trail to next year’s showpiece event. The A-Leagues All Access episode reveals the lengths Logarzo is willing to go to in order to make her World Cup dream a reality. Along the way, she hopes to inspire her new teammates at the brand-new club to match her ambitions and dedication, to turn to expansion side into a Liberty A-League powerhouse.