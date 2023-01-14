Sign in to watch this video
Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory
Sport
Air Date: Sat 14 Jan 2023
Round 12 action of the Isuzu UTE A-League Men as Adelaide United take on Melbourne Victory from Coopers Stadium
Be Strong Girl
Matildas star Chloe Logarzo knows exactly how crucial the next eight months will be for her career. ‘Be Strong Girl’ follows the midfielder’s return to club football from an ACL injury suffered whilst in national team camp in 2021. The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is looming on the horizon, and Logarzo has elected to use the Liberty A-League to relaunch her football career; she returns via expansion club Western United, a move motivated by the need to distance herself from the comforts of home in Sydney to focus on each careful, committed step along the comeback trail to next year’s showpiece event. The A-Leagues All Access episode reveals the lengths Logarzo is willing to go to in order to make her World Cup dream a reality. Along the way, she hopes to inspire her new teammates at the brand-new club to match her ambitions and dedication, to turn to expansion side into a Liberty A-League powerhouse.
A-League great Milos Ninkovic did the unthinkable – crossing the Sydney derby divide. ‘Pressure is a Privilege’ takes us inside the most controversial move in A-League history and the match which has sensationally reignited Australia’s fiercest rivalry. Ninkovic returns to his former Sydney FC home for the first time, with new club and arch enemy Western Sydney Wanderers. It follows Ninkovic in the week leading up to the Allianz Stadium encounter, with the two-time Johnny Warren medallist and championship winner opening up on his inner feelings leading up to the pressure-cooker match. The A-Leagues All Access episode reveals Ninkovic’s side of the story, provides an insight into life at home for the Serbia 2010 World Cup star, and captures the tension of the much-hyped match on and off the pitch, with Sky Blues fans making their feelings known.
