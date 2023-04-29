Sign in to watch this video
Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar
Sport
Air Date: Sat 29 Apr 2023
Round 26 action of the Isuzu UTE A-League Men as Melbourne Victory take on Brisbane Roar from AAMI Park.
Beneath the larrikin exterior, Western United attacker Lachie Wales is a deep thinker with a complex past. ‘The Other Side’ explores his mum’s tragic passing during Wales' high school years and how it impacted his football career. Wales also opens up for the first time about the Olyroos controversy which initially saw him banned from the Tokyo Olympics. His myriad personalities are one display, from team joker and quizmaster, to agent provocateur as the tense Melbourne City rivalry erupts in Jamie Maclaren’s record-breaking game.
One More Chance
Captain Nat Tobin’s insatiable work ethic sees her juggle occupational therapy with her Sydney FC defensive duties, leading her team’s charge for a record-equalling fourth championship. Pre-game drama compromises their latest title tilt, as Tobin’s leadership is in the spotlight after a tough outing against ambitious expansion side Western United, with a grand final spot at stake.
The Future
The scrutiny is on the youngster who just became the latest Socceroos debutant and has been billed as one of the rising stars of the Isuzu UTE A-League. Gamer, prankster, dancer, Joe Gauci’s myriad personalities underline the stereotype that goalkeepers march to the beat of a different drum. ‘The Future' is a heart-warming story of the local product and football-obsessed kid who’s broken into the team he supported, and is now coached by his boyhood idol. It captures Gauci lining up for United in the week following his senior international debut, up against fellow Socceroo, Andrew Redmayne of Sydney FC.
Born for This
The Rufer's are New Zealand football's first family. The son and nephew of New Zealand football greats Shane and Wynton Rufer, Alex Rufer is carving his own football path for club and country. Coinciding with his return to the All Whites, the Wellington Phoenix skipper reflects on how the family name has influenced his football journey in “Born for This”. Rufer also leads finals-bound Phoenix into battle against a desperate Melbourne Victory.
On the Rise
The Akbari family risked their lives moving from Afghanistan to Australia. In ‘On the Rise’, Brisbane Roar midfielder Rahmat Akbari reveals how he did not see his dad and hero Ghulum for the first four years of his life, and the juxtaposition of his Hazara people and the Taliban regime. Deeply connected to his Afghan roots and Brisbane’s grassroots football community, Akbari coaches a local team ahead of the annual Afghan national football tournament. Adored by junior fans, Akbari also shares a touching family moment after Roar’s win over Western United, where he plays a key role having broken into the team since the arrival of new coach Nick Green.
