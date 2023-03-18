Sign in to watch this video
Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney FC
Sport
Air Date: Sat 18 Mar 2023
Round 21 local derby action of the Isuzu UTE A-League Men as Western Sydney Wanderers take on rivals Sydney FC from CommBank Stadium.
Few kids get to live out their childhood sporting dream. England-capped Carl Jenkinson did it for one of the biggest teams in perhaps the most popular football competition in the world. In ‘Away From Home’ Arsenal FA Cup winner Jenkinson reveals the story of how he was signed by legendary manager Arsene Wenger and what it felt like to live out his boyhood dream 93 times, after joining from Charlton Athletic. The Newcastle Jets star also has a humorous video exchange with his close pal, ex-Gunners teammate and current Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, whilst entertaining his UK friends, whose holiday itinerary don’t align with his football schedule
Midfielder Grace Maher has been a beneficiary of the trailblazing impact of her hometown Liberty A-League club Canberra United. ‘No Simple Path’ profiles the Matildas 2023 FIFA World Cup contender, who possesses one of the most lethal left feet in Australia and has a penchant for scoring long bombs. Ambitious and conscious of her role promoting the game within her community, the episode uncovers how Maher signed for the club she supported just weeks after a freak injury as a ballkid, which was followed by an Liberty A-League record which still stands.
Mathew Leckie’s star has exploded since his stunning FIFA World Cup performances. But the boy from Brimbank Stallions and Bulleen Lions has not changed. “The Way It Is” follows Leckie since his return from Qatar and while everyone around him is excited after his stunning solo Socceroos goal, the bustling attacker remains unfazed by his global feats, or acquiring the shirt of France megastar Kylian Mbappe. The episode is the most in-depth look at Leckie on and off the pitch, and explores how his family struggled to settle in Australia after Germany, and also conveys the respect he’s held in by Melbourne City teammates and coaching staff of the Isuzu UTE A-League club. It also captures the moment Leckie tore his hamstring last week, and how City reacted
Sydney FC goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne became an Australian sporting icon after his penalty shoot-out heroics against Peru secured the Socceroos’ berth for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Only years earlier, the Isuzu UTE A-League fringe player almost gave the game away. “Mr Normal” shows how Redmayne’s world has turned with a famous penalty save, with ‘The Grey Wiggle’ becoming an honourary member of Australia’s most popular kids entertainment group. Yet Redmayne remains the same humble, well-mannered young man. He reveals the famous bottle that he turfed in the shootout, and how it “went against every moral fibre” in his body.
