Watch Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao live on Paramount+

The final match of the Winter Festival of Football takes us to Dublin as Manchester United take on Athletic Bilbao at 0100 AEST on Monday morning

An action packed Winter Festival of Football is set to come to a close with a massive match-up in Ireland as Manchester United take on La Liga outfit Athletic Bilbao.

This will be Erik ten Hag's final chance to fine tune his side ahead of the start of their English Premier League campaign. They will be coming up against the Basque Country club who have former Red Devils midfielder, Ander Herrera, in their ranks along with lightning quick winger, Inaki Williams.

Watch Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao live and exclusive on Paramount+ (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

Relive some of the best moments from the Winter Festival of Football with highlights available on demand on 10 Play.

There have been some cracking ties to keep us entertained from what has been an action-packed couple of weeks across the Winter Festival of Football.

