Winter Festival of Football

LatestExtrasFixturesFootball Home
More
Back

Watch Man United vs Athletic Bilbao live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch Man United vs Athletic Bilbao live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch Man United vs Athletic Bilbao live and exclusive on Paramount+ on Monday, 7 August with kick off at 0100 AEST

There will be no such thing as a quiet off season this year with Network 10 and Paramount+ offering up a stacked Winter Festival of Football which will feature the very best from the coveted top five European leagues.

The final match of the 2023 Winter Festival of Football will see United take on Athletic Bilbao in Dublin on Monday, 7 August.

This will be United's final match before they commence the 2023/24 EPL season, so expect to see Erik ten Hag name quite a strong line-up against their La Liga opposition.

ULTIMATE GUIDE: 2023 Winter Festival of Football

2023 Winter Festival of Football Fixtures

Watch Man United vs Athletic Bilbao on Monday, 7 August with kick off at 0100 AEST live and exclusive on Paramount+

Winter Festival of Football Hub

How To Watch The Winter Festival Of Football

Catch up with all the latest from the Winter Festival of Football
NEXT STORY

Catch up with all the latest from the Winter Festival of Football

Advertisement

Related Articles

Catch up with all the latest from the Winter Festival of Football

Catch up with all the latest from the Winter Festival of Football

Relive some of the best moments from the Winter Festival of Football so far plus find out what is to come on Paramount+
Seven Matches Added to the Winter Festival of Football

Seven Matches Added to the Winter Festival of Football

A number of games have been added to the latest edition of the Winter Festival of Football
Watch Liverpool vs Bayern live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch Liverpool vs Bayern live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch Liverpool vs Bayern live and exclusive on Paramount+ on Wednesday, 2 August with kick off at 2130 AEST
Watch PSG vs Inter Milan live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch PSG vs Inter Milan live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch PSG vs Inter Milan live and exclusive on Paramount+ on Tuesday, 1 August with kick off at 2020 AEST
Watch Man United vs Dortmund live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch Man United vs Dortmund live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch Man United vs Dortmund live and exclusive on Paramount+ on Monday, 31 July with kick off at 1100 AEST