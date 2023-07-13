Watch Man United vs Athletic Bilbao live and exclusive on Paramount+

There will be no such thing as a quiet off season this year with Network 10 and Paramount+ offering up a stacked Winter Festival of Football which will feature the very best from the coveted top five European leagues.

The final match of the 2023 Winter Festival of Football will see United take on Athletic Bilbao in Dublin on Monday, 7 August.

This will be United's final match before they commence the 2023/24 EPL season, so expect to see Erik ten Hag name quite a strong line-up against their La Liga opposition.

Watch Man United vs Athletic Bilbao on Monday, 7 August with kick off at 0100 AEST live and exclusive on Paramount+

