Yerin Ha Revealed As Lead Love Interest For Bridgerton Season Four

The fourth season of the Netflix show follows Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) as he falls for a mysterious “Lady in Silver”, with Ha announced as the Bohemian second son’s love interest back in August.

Known as Sophie Beckett in the book series by Julia Quinn, the character’s name was changed to Sophie Baek to honour Ha’s Korean heritage.

“A name is the first bit of identity that you share with the world, and that’s why changing a name can be so powerful,” Ha told Tudum. “To make Sophie’s name fit someone who looks like me is really empowering. All credit to Jess Brownell, our showrunner.”

“It’s amazing what it can do just in a psychological sense. So it means a lot that Jess did that for me.”

Best known for her role as Kwan Ha in the live-action adaptation of the video game ‘Halo’, Ha is also set to appear in the upcoming Max prequel series ‘Dune: Prophecy.’