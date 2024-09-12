The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Yerin Ha Revealed As Lead Love Interest For Bridgerton Season Four

Yerin Ha Revealed As Lead Love Interest For Bridgerton Season Four

Korean-Australian actress Yerin Ha has been cast as Sophie Baek, the lead love interest in the upcoming season of Bridgerton.

The fourth season of the Netflix show follows Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) as he falls for a mysterious “Lady in Silver”, with Ha announced as the Bohemian second son’s love interest back in August

Known as Sophie Beckett in the book series by Julia Quinn, the character’s name was changed to Sophie Baek to honour Ha’s Korean heritage. 

“A name is the first bit of identity that you share with the world, and that’s why changing a name can be so powerful,” Ha told Tudum. “To make Sophie’s name fit someone who looks like me is really empowering. All credit to Jess Brownell, our showrunner.”

“It’s amazing what it can do just in a psychological sense. So it means a lot that Jess did that for me.”

Best known for her role as Kwan Ha in the live-action adaptation of the video game ‘Halo’, Ha is also set to appear in the upcoming Max prequel series ‘Dune: Prophecy.’ 

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

Mum requests other parents enforce iPad ban on flight
NEXT STORY

Mum requests other parents enforce iPad ban on flight

Advertisement

Related Articles

Mum requests other parents enforce iPad ban on flight

Mum requests other parents enforce iPad ban on flight

One mum caused a stir by forbidding her young son from using his iPad while on vacation and asking a fellow plane passenger to enforce a similar ban on their daughter.
Father Of Two Boys Killed In Blue Mountains In ‘Unimaginable Pain’

Father Of Two Boys Killed In Blue Mountains In ‘Unimaginable Pain’

The father of two boys allegedly killed by their mother in the NSW Blue Mountains has remembered his sons as “happy, funny, outgoing boys”.
King Charles Giggles After Being Engulfed In Hug By NZ Women’s Rugby Team

King Charles Giggles After Being Engulfed In Hug By NZ Women’s Rugby Team

King Charles has found himself in the middle of a team scrum during a reception with the New Zealand women’s rugby team.
Judge Signs Off On Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Divorce

Judge Signs Off On Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are officially divorced, after a judge signed off on a confidential agreement between the two.
Jon Bon Jovi Helped Talk A Woman Down From A Nashville Bridge

Jon Bon Jovi Helped Talk A Woman Down From A Nashville Bridge

US rocker Jon Bon Jovi and a video production assistant persuaded a woman standing on the ledge of a pedestrian bridge in Nashville to come back over the railing to safety.