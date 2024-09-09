Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Project - 09 Sep 2024
News
Air Date: Mon 9 Sep 2024
JoinThe Project hosts Waleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton and Max Rushden with guest Gillian Anderson as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Episodes
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
Video Extras
More
Latest Episodes
News
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
Rachael 'Raygun' Gunn: I Defend My Record But I Am Sorry
Rachael ‘Raygun’ Gunn became the talk of the world following her breakdancing performance at the Olympic Games in Paris last month. Now, for the first time, ‘Raygun’ speaks out about how she qualified for the games and reveals whether she will ever breakdance again.
2024