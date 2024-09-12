The Project

Greenday Just Announced ‘The Saviors Tour’ Is Coming Down Under

Global rock superstars Green Day have announced that they’re finally bringing their ‘The Saviors tour’ to Australia, after not playing Down Under for seven years.

The tour, brought to Australia thanks to Live Nation and Triple M, will see Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool play just three shows.

Green Day shared: “We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with Saviors, a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together. And we cannot wait to return to Australia, it’s been way too long. So let’s thrash.”

The Saviours Tour kicks off at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on March 1 then ENGIE Stadium in Sydney on March 3, and finishes up at CBUS Super Stadium, Gold Coast on March 5.

Fans can expect to hear all their favourite hits, with the band confirming they will play Dookie and American Idiot in full, along with tracks from the new album Saviors and cuts from their vast collection of hits. They’ll also be bringing Californian band AFI along with them.

The band had planned to tour alongside Fall Out Boy and Weezer in 2020, but cancelled due to the Covid pandemic, meaning this will be the first time the band has played in Australia since 2017, when they held their ‘Radio Revolution’ tour.

Pre-sale tickets for ‘The Saviors Tour’ begins on September 16, while general sale kicks off on September 20, with Gold Coast fans getting to pick tickets up from 12pm, 1pm in Melbourne and 2pm in Sydney.

