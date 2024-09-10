Taskmaster

Taskmaster Australia Season 3 Is Coming Soon

Starring Aaron Chen, Concetta Caristo, Mel Buttle, Pete Helliar, and Rhys Nicholson, Season 3 premieres Tuesday, 24 September.

Tuesday night laughs are about to get even wittier as we welcome a new season of Taskmaster Australia to your Tuesday night comedy line-up.

You heard right, we are treating you to double the laughs as comedy powerhouse Taskmaster Australia returns for season three on Tuesday, 24 September at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 Play, joining Tuesday’s riotous roster alongside The Cheap Seats.

Tough-love Taskmaster Tom Gleeson is back, along with his loyal sidekick Tom Cashman, both ready to put our newest batch of comedians through their comedic paces.

Taskmaster Australia S3 (L- R, Mel Buttle, Tom Gleeson, Pete Helliar, Tom Cashman, Rhys Nicholson, Concetta Caristo, Aaron Chen) (1)

Competing for Tom Gleeson’s cranium in gold trophy form and stepping into his “house of fun”, is none other than Aaron Chen, Concetta Caristo, Mel Buttle, Pete Helliar and Rhys Nicholson. But in Tom’s house, it’s Tom’s rules… which means anything can happen. Will our new comedy legends play by the rules and be up to the task?

From epic winks, flying discs and puzzles with cumbersome costumes, our unforgiving Taskmaster has a whole new bag of random, ridiculous and rambunctious tricks up his sleeve to test the wits of our season three line-up.

Who will have what it takes to become our next Taskmaster Australia champion?

Adapted from the BAFTA-winning, hit UK format of the same name, Taskmaster Australia rewards innovation, berates stupidity and promises an abundance of laughs.

And the laughs continue right after, with your weekly hit of The Cheap Seats. What a hoot Tuesdays will be!

Season 3 of Taskmaster Australia premieres Tuesday, 24 September at 7.30pm on 10 And 10 Play

