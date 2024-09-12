The Project

Mother Goes Viral For Opting Out Of Homework For Her Kindergartener

A mother has gone viral on TikTok after posting a video explaining that she has emailed her son’s kindergarten teacher to inform them they will be opting out of the assigned homework.

In the viral TikTok video, which has racked up just under 258,000 views, mother-of-three Cayley shared how her son received a 15 to 20-page, double-sided homework packet on his first day of kindergarten.

The packet stressed out her son to the point of tears, prompting her to reach out to the teacher with a “cutesy” email to explain the impact the workload was having on him.

“I sent my son’s kindergarten teacher a cutesy little email saying, ‘I’m sorry. Based on the stress, mental, physical anxiety it’s causing my kid, we are done,’” she explained.

“It was an emotional mess. I felt so guilty dropping him off at school,” she recalled. “He didn’t want to be there. For the last two weeks, he told me he doesn’t even like school and doesn’t want to be there anymore, which hurts my mama heart because you’re five. The only thing you should be worrying about is learning and what time snack time is.”

She emphasised that she wants her children to grow up to enjoy their education, not to resent it, and stressed that we should, “Work to live, we don’t live to work.”

The mother received hundreds of comments from mothers and teachers who empathised with Cayley and her son, and completely understood her decision to opt out.

“I agree with you. I never sent home homework unless parents specifically asked me, and I always let them know it was optional. I did, however, tell parents to read a book to their child every day, so that was their only ‘homework’,” one kindergarten teacher wrote.

“I’m a substitute teacher, and homework is SO outdated and unnecessary! Most teachers at the district I work for have made it a thing of the past, but some are still hanging on. Good for you, though!” another teacher noted.

Fellow parents also completely understood where Cayley was coming from.

“My kids get SO much homework,” one wrote. “They’re GRADED on it too, starting in first grade public school! The pressure on these kids is insane.”

“Kids do not need more work after school! They need to be in the sun and in the dirt and playing,” another said.

While others do feel that while the workload was excessive, they say homework is important for children to learn and flourish.

“Homework IS Important! It teaches responsibility, independence, etc. But that packet was overwhelming for Kinder! Reading every night and 1-2 HW Sheets per week is perfect!” one wrote.

Another said, “I hear this, but then I think how 50% of the population has a 7th grade reading level in the USA.”

Cayley has since shared an update that the teacher has since reduced the homework to one page as well as included more interactive assignments.

“I told her I would be up for meeting in the middle and working as a team because that is what we’re here for - the benefit of our children,” Cayley told viewers. “This is your sign to maybe say something to your teacher, nicely and politely, if something doesn’t sit right with you at their school.”

