Taylor Swift Dominates At A Historic VMAs

The MTV Video Music Awards marked its 40th anniversary, with stars paying tribute to some of the most iconic and memorable moments of all time while making history of their own.

Sporting a blonde wig and an army of Slim Shady clones, the Real Slim Shady was the first to stand up as Eminem became the most-decorated male artist in the awards’ history.

Meanwhile, host Megan Thee Stallion paid homage to that Britney Spears albino snake ensemble and really enjoyed it.

Katy Perry accepted her Vanguard Award from partner Orlando Bloom and broke out all her iconic hits.

Sabrina Carpenter managed to take Song of the Year and make out with an alien.

And Best New Artist went to Chappell Roan - obviously- The breakout star also set the VMAs on fire… literally.

Taylor Swift equalled Beyoncé to become tied as the most-awarded solo artist in VMAs history, winning 7 awards (four of them in just 60 seconds!), as well as snagging the coveted Video of the Year with Post Malone for Fortnight.

As for the VMAs, turning 40 never looked so good, with the awards show drawing in its biggest global audience ever.

