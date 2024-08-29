10 play Trending

Get In The Spooky Season Mood With Sunday Scaries Movie Marathons

Halloween is fast approaching, and every Sunday in September we've got a jam-packed schedule full of horror classics to get you in the spooky mood.

As we count down the days to Halloween, horror fans will be in heaven (or hell!) for the month of September with our Sunday Scaries marathons every week on the MovieSphere Live TV channel.

Rather than endlessly scrolling, looking for something -- ANYTHING -- to watch on a Sunday night, check out what's coming up this September. It's a horror-bly good selection of favourites and cult classics for you to sink your teeth into.

So warm up the popcorn, get a blanket to hide behind, and check out what's coming up this September on MovieSphere!

Sunday, September 1

There's nothing more relaxing than a chill getaway with your friends in a tiny, run-down cabin in the middle of nowhere. Or how about moving into the most haunted house on the planet? Housing prices are bad, but are they that bad?! On the 1st of September, check out a mini-marathon of movies celebrating all the bad decisions that saw unsuspecting folks trapped in one way or another, including Amityville: The Awakening, Cabin Fever, All The Boys Love Mandy Lane, and Cabin In The Woods.

Sunday, September 8

The Mist, The Howling Reborn, An American Werewolf In London, Bug, and Blood Surf.

Friday, September 13

Okay, okay, we know this isn't on a Sunday BUT Horror fans are in extra luck on Friday the 13th when you can have a full Leprechaun marathon. Check out the non-stop fun with Leprechaun, Leprechaun 2, Leprechaun 3, Leprechaun 4, Leprechaun 5, Leprechaun 6, and Leprechaun Origins.

Sunday, September 15

Rob Zombie's Halloween I and II, House Of 1000 Corpses, The Devil's Rejects, 3 From Hell, and if you didn't get enough on the 13th, the mean green man is back in Leprechaun Returns.

Sunday, September 22

The Blair Witch Project, and Book Of Shadows: Blair Witch 2. Then, get in the Christmas mood early with the franchise that'll have you screaming, "Slay Santa, slaaay!" with Silent Night Deadly Night 3, Silent Night Deadly Night 4, and Silent Night Deadly Night 5.

Sunday, September 29

Devil's Workshop, Chained, Teeth, Fear Clinic, and Death Row.

Don't miss these iconic line-ups every Sunday night on the MovieSphere Live TV channel!

