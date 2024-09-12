The Project

Couple Slammed For Requesting Wedding Guests Wear Only Hues Of Beige

A couple have been slammed after a wedding guest shared a copy of their invite online, pointing out the request that all attendees wear only hues of beige to their nuptials.

As with most wedding invites, a dress-code was included in which the bride and groom requested their guest turn up in semi formal attire.

It asked for tea-length dresses, dressy separates and suits with ties.

However, it was the attached colour palette featuring ‘accepted’ hues for the guests to wear that has raised eyebrows, with the invite reading ‘An All Nude Affair'.

'We kindly ask you to dress in your best semi formal wear in our chosen colour pallet,' the invite read.

The colours were printed below and ranged from beige to brown and black.

The strange request led to the invite landing itself on a popular wedding-shaming group on Facebook, where people shared their thoughts on the request.

'Wedding dress codes should be about the comfort of your guests, not for validation from your Instagram followers,’ one wrote.

‘Unless I am closely related or super good friends, if I don't already have a dress in their chosen color scheme, I'm not going. You'll wear a beige semi-formal dress again as often as you'll wear a bridesmaid dress,' another woman commented.

'Asking guests to wear specific colors to your wedding is unhinged. Can't believe there are people out there who expect their guests to buy new clothing if they don't already have dressy stuff in those colors just to match their personal vision. Totally ridiculous,' another added.

One woman pointed out that there would likely be a lot of black dresses in attendance, saying, ‘'I would have to wear black because I don't own and would never buy brown or beige.’

Perhaps the most creative reply came from this woman, who simply said: 'I would just turn up naked with a pale handbag skillfully angled... and bright purple lipstick’.

