Bridgerton Casts Yerin Ha As Benedict’s Love Match For Season Four

Season four of the popular Netflix series will be based on Julia Quinn’s novel ‘An Offer From a Gentleman.’

“The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict,” the official logline reads.

“Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.”

The “Lady in Silver” is Sophie Beckett, the daughter of an earl and one of his maids.

The end of the Season Three finale had fans speculating that the next season would focus on Benedict’s love story after Francesca promised she would return from Scotland to attend her mother’s famous masquerade ball.

Ha is best known for her role as Kwan Ha in the live-action adaptation of the video game ‘Halo’. She will also be appearing in the upcoming Max prequel series ‘Dune: Prophecy.’

Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony Bridgerton, has also confirmed he will return for season 4.

Talking to Good Morning America, he said: "I have a couple of weeks etched out in my schedule for returning. I look forward to reading the scripts."

"The thing about Bridgerton, which is so brilliant, is that there's so many different ways you can fall in love as humans and that's what this show will explore.

“Obviously being the older brother, I'm going to be there to support the youngsters as we go."

He added that he is excited to see Benedict take centre stage in the new season, calling the character “full of wonder and joy. He’s the beating heart of the family. Luke Thompson is going to be stunning.”

However, it seems keen Bridgerton fans will have to wait until 2026 for the next season.