TV Week Logie Awards 2024: Have You Been Paying Attention? Wins Best Comedy Entertainment Program

It's TV's night of nights, the 64th Annual TV Week Logie Awards celebrating the best and brightest across Aussie TV.

And once again our faves at Have You Been Paying Attention? brought home the gong, winning the award for Best Comedy Entertainment Program.

Once again taking on the duties of hosting the show, Sam Pang was joined onstage by co-stars Tom Gleisner and Ed Kavalee to accept the award.

The trio humbly accepted the award by roasting the network, their mates and guests who appear regularly on the show, and -- of course -- each other.

"I'd also like to say a big congratulations to Ed, the show doesn't work without Ed," Sam said before adding, "Tom Gleisner is the best host a show could have and I know this year he's had to battle off a lot of discussion about his declining cognitive abilities.

"I would like to just put that to rest. In fact, he's never been sharper. Seeing him backstage he said to me, 'How good is it to be at the ARIAS?'"