Have You Been Paying Attention?

EpisodesVideo ExtrasArticlesHome
Back

TV Week Logie Awards 2024: Have You Been Paying Attention? Wins Best Comedy Entertainment Program

TV Week Logie Awards 2024: Have You Been Paying Attention? Wins Best Comedy Entertainment Program

The HYBPA? crew took home their 8th Logie Award.

It's TV's night of nights, the 64th Annual TV Week Logie Awards celebrating the best and brightest across Aussie TV.

And once again our faves at Have You Been Paying Attention? brought home the gong, winning the award for Best Comedy Entertainment Program.

Once again taking on the duties of hosting the show, Sam Pang was joined onstage by co-stars Tom Gleisner and Ed Kavalee to accept the award.

The trio humbly accepted the award by roasting the network, their mates and guests who appear regularly on the show, and -- of course -- each other.

"I'd also like to say a big congratulations to Ed, the show doesn't work without Ed," Sam said before adding, "Tom Gleisner is the best host a show could have and I know this year he's had to battle off a lot of discussion about his declining cognitive abilities.

"I would like to just put that to rest. In fact, he's never been sharper. Seeing him backstage he said to me, 'How good is it to be at the ARIAS?'"

Logies 2023: Have You Been Paying Attention? Wins Most Popular Comedy Program
NEXT STORY

Logies 2023: Have You Been Paying Attention? Wins Most Popular Comedy Program

Advertisement

Related Articles

Logies 2023: Have You Been Paying Attention? Wins Most Popular Comedy Program

Logies 2023: Have You Been Paying Attention? Wins Most Popular Comedy Program

The HYBPA team took home another Logie, taking their total tally to seven.
You Won't Want To Miss The 250th Episode Of Have You Been Paying Attention?

You Won't Want To Miss The 250th Episode Of Have You Been Paying Attention?

After 10 seasons of comedy gold mixed in with weekly news updates, Have You Been Paying Attention? will air its 250th episode on Monday August 1, and that is no small feat.
TV WEEK Logies 2022: Have You Been Paying Attention Wins Sixth Logie

TV WEEK Logies 2022: Have You Been Paying Attention Wins Sixth Logie

The HYBPA? boys celebrated the show’s sixth win with a hilarious speech.
‘It’s About Enjoying Ourselves For An Hour’: Tom Gleisner Celebrates Have You Been Paying Attention’s 10th Season Milestone

‘It’s About Enjoying Ourselves For An Hour’: Tom Gleisner Celebrates Have You Been Paying Attention’s 10th Season Milestone

It’s the show he joked has had nine more seasons than Pooch Perfect, and on May 16 Have You Been Paying Attention? returns for its 10th season.
8 Of Our Favourite Moments From Have You Been Paying Attention? 2021

8 Of Our Favourite Moments From Have You Been Paying Attention? 2021

Ahead of the return of Have You Been Paying Attention? on Monday, 16 May, we take a look back at some of our favourite moments from last year.