Woman Claims Men Playing Video Games Is A Red Flag

A woman has caused controversy online after claiming that men playing video games is not only a red flag, but also the most unattractive hobby a man can have.

Liz Wheeler, claimed to speak for women as a whole as she took to X to share her thoughts on gamers, saying that it’s 'Beyond red flag. Like dealbreaker zone. It's weird that so many dudes don't get this.'

The post has clocked up more than 18 million views online and plenty of backlash.

Her thoughts were accompanied by a bar-graph meme where Wheeler wrote, “This is 100% true,” above a graph titled “Least Attractive Hobbies for Men According To Women.”

It showed ‘Playing Video Games’ as the hobby as the highest-ranked as 'least attractive hobbies for men according to women,' with less disliked options including collecting figurines, magic tricks, online trolling, comic book collecting and even gambling.

The graph was made as a joke by an unnamed creator and not a graph based on any actual stats or researchers, however Wheeler strongly believes the results to be true.

Wheeler subsequently shared a follow-up video to YouTube reiterating her claim, saying: “Video games, even if you like them, shouldn’t be your identity.”

“If you feel that I have somehow shanked your identity, which I haven’t, that’s on you, because part of your identity is with video games,” she continued.

“An observation of human nature, a cultural observation, that women just don’t like when men play video games. We just don’t find it attractive,” Wheeler declares. “That’s just an objective observation.”

Wheeler’s original post was slammed with angry comments from avid gamers, defending this hobby.

“That’s fine. We’d rather play video games than deal with modern women,” one man declared.

“Crazy thought: maybe we let people enjoy what they love without reducing their value based on personal preferences for entertainment.” another said.

“Women really do hate when men are happy doing something that isn’t centered around them.”

“It's weird that so many chicks don't get that men don't care what you think. Women whine about being single, but all they do is complain about how perfect a man must be.”

Meanwhile, women on the post seemed to mainly be in support of men playing video games as a hobby.

“Nah, video games are cool,” one women said. “Men have a lot of crap on their plates, and if a guy takes care of business in every other arena, why the hell shouldn’t he play video games?”

