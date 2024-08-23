The Project

Iceland Volcano Erupts Spewing Lava Into Sky

A volcano in southwestern Iceland has erupted, spraying red-hot lava and smoke in its sixth outbreak since December.

A volcano in southwestern Iceland has erupted for the sixth time since December, spewing red lava through a new fissure on the Reykjanes Peninsula.

The eruption began shortly on Thursday night following a series of strong earthquakes and within the hour a 4km fissure cut through the Sundhnukur crater.

Iceland authorities say the eruption's effects remain localised with road closures but do not threaten the population.

Unlike previous eruptions, the lava flow was not heading for the town of Grindavik, Halldor Bjornsson, head of weather and climate at the Norwegian Meteorological Agency, told the Icelandic news portal Vísir.

Grindavik was largely evacuated in December when the volcano came to life after being dormant for 800 years.

Magnus Tuma Gudmundsson, a geophysicist, who flew over the eruption centres, told the website that "if this continues like this, Grindavík is not in danger because of this.

"Of course, we don't know what will happen in the near future but it is likely that this has reached its peak and then it will start to subside like the other eruptions."

As news of the eruption spread, hundreds of curious onlookers drove to nearby vantage points for a view of the stunning natural phenomenon that has become a key tourism attraction.

But for people living and working on the Reykjanes Peninsula, the regular eruptions and ensuing evacuation orders will undoubtedly be met with frustration.

The repeated volcanic eruptions close to Grindavík, a town of 3800 people about 50km southwest of the capital, Reykjavik, have damaged infrastructure and property and forced many residents to relocate to guarantee their safety.

The few who had returned were forced out once again on Thursday night as strong winds blew plumes of toxic gas over the town.

The nearby Blue Lagoon geothermal spa - one of Iceland's biggest tourist attractions - was also evacuated.

Iceland, which sits above a volcanic hot spot in the North Atlantic, averages one eruption every four to five years.

The most disruptive in recent times was the 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano, which spewed clouds of ash into the atmosphere and disrupted trans-Atlantic air travel for months.

The eruption is not expected to affect air travel.

With AAP.

