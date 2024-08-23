The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

New Bridget Jones Movie Release Date Revealed

New Bridget Jones Movie Release Date Revealed

A poster for the fourth instalment of Bridget Jones, Mad About The Boy, has just dropped, showing Renée Zellweger posing with her classic diary and pen.

Bridget Jones' Mad About The Boy is set to hit the big screens on Valentine's Day next year, to the delight of fans.

Film production company Working Title released the poster online, captioning the post: 'Bridget Jones is back and ready for the next chapter'.

The poster reads: 'New decade, New diary'.

The fourth instalment of Bridget Jones follows Bridget as she battles motherhood alone following the tragic death of husband Mark, who was played in the previous films by Colin Firth.

The much-loved character will enjoy a fling with a hunky toyboy named Rockstar, who is played by One Day star Leo Woodall, 27, after the pair meet on social media.

As well as her love affair with Rockstar, Bridget will also explore a romantic connection with her son's PE teacher Mr Walker, played by Chiwetel Ejiofor, while also reviving her on-off relationship with Hugh Grant's Daniel.

Paralympians With Olympic Rings Tattoo Could Be Banned From Competing
NEXT STORY

Paralympians With Olympic Rings Tattoo Could Be Banned From Competing

Advertisement

Related Articles

Paralympians With Olympic Rings Tattoo Could Be Banned From Competing

Paralympians With Olympic Rings Tattoo Could Be Banned From Competing

The Paralympic Games are set to kick off in Paris on August 28, however, some inked-up Paralympians may be banned from competing due to a strange rule about Olympic Ring tattoos.
Woman Claims Men Playing Video Games Is A Red Flag

Woman Claims Men Playing Video Games Is A Red Flag

A woman has caused controversy online after claiming that men playing video games is not only a red flag, but also the most unattractive hobby a man can have.
Hospital Saves Man Stung 240 Times By Wasps

Hospital Saves Man Stung 240 Times By Wasps

A man from Powys in Wales has claimed his local hospital saved his life after he was stung by a swarm of wasps 240 times.
Romanian court places Andrew Tate under house arrest

Romanian court places Andrew Tate under house arrest

A representative for Andrew Tate says a Romanian court has ordered the internet personality to be placed under house arrest.
Woman uses Apple AirTag to catch mail thieves

Woman uses Apple AirTag to catch mail thieves

Two people suspected of several mail thefts have been tracked and arrested after a Californian woman posted an Apple Airtag to herself.