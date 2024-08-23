New Bridget Jones Movie Release Date Revealed

Bridget Jones' Mad About The Boy is set to hit the big screens on Valentine's Day next year, to the delight of fans.

Film production company Working Title released the poster online, captioning the post: 'Bridget Jones is back and ready for the next chapter'.

The poster reads: 'New decade, New diary'.

The fourth instalment of Bridget Jones follows Bridget as she battles motherhood alone following the tragic death of husband Mark, who was played in the previous films by Colin Firth.

The much-loved character will enjoy a fling with a hunky toyboy named Rockstar, who is played by One Day star Leo Woodall, 27, after the pair meet on social media.

As well as her love affair with Rockstar, Bridget will also explore a romantic connection with her son's PE teacher Mr Walker, played by Chiwetel Ejiofor, while also reviving her on-off relationship with Hugh Grant's Daniel.