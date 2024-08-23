The Project

Channing Tatum Stars In Blink Twice

If you love Channing Tatum and the thought of being on an isolated island with him, then his new movie Blink Twice is for you!

Just don’t expect it to be a light affair…

Pack your bathers and your novelty sunnies, because we’re off to Channing Tatum’s private island in the psychological thriller Blink Twice.

I know, agreeing to go hang out on a billionaire’s private island. How could that possibly go wrong?

You got that right, Christian Slater - and this creepy old lady is not helping things for me!

I’m sure that’ll end well.

Let’s reset now with Take My Hand, an Aussie drama that follows Laura - a high flying professional faced with a pretty rough set of circumstances.

But things start looking up when…

Oh god, her husband just died, didn’t he? Ok. Let me try that again...

Things start looking up when Laura heads home to reconnect with her family and a very charming high school friend.

Horses always make you feel better. Whether it's actual horses, or Daryl Braithwaite's

Ok now let’s resurrect one of cinema's greatest and grossest franchises, with ‘Alien: Romulus’!

This instalment sees a group of young space travellers come face to face with the universe’s MOST TERRIFYING LIFE FORM… and no, it’s not (VIZ callback to Blink Twice) this creepy old lady. Seriously, stop staring at me like that!

Told you it was scary!

A volcano in southwestern Iceland has erupted, spraying red-hot lava and smoke in its sixth outbreak since December.
A poster for the fourth instalment of Bridget Jones, Mad About The Boy, has just dropped, showing Renée Zellweger posing with her classic diary and pen.
The Paralympic Games are set to kick off in Paris on August 28, however, some inked-up Paralympians may be banned from competing due to a strange rule about Olympic Ring tattoos.
A woman has caused controversy online after claiming that men playing video games is not only a red flag, but also the most unattractive hobby a man can have.
A man from Powys in Wales has claimed his local hospital saved his life after he was stung by a swarm of wasps 240 times.