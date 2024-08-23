The Project

Hospital Saves Man Stung 240 Times By Wasps

A man from Powys in Wales has claimed his local hospital saved his life after he was stung by a swarm of wasps 240 times.

Andrew Powell had just returned from a bike ride and was outside feeding the chickens when the wasps "swarmed at [him]".

The 57-year-old told Sky News that he was in "agony" after being "covered" in wasps.

"[I] ran up the steps into my bungalow, into the bathroom, put the shower on and the bathroom was full of wasps," Powell said.

"Gina, my missus, was throwing buckets of water on them, trying to get them off me.

"Shower's on full, and she said my back was just a carpet of wasps."

Powell believes that a wasp's nest may have been disrupted as a local farmer was combining his fields, leading to the incident.

When questioned whether the wasps were still present, Powell said he didn't know as he was "too frightened to go outside."

Mr Powell believes his local hospital "100%" saved his life, saying that "If there's no MIU (minor injuries unit), I wouldn't be here".

The MIU in Brecon, Powys is currently open 24 hours, seven days a week, but their hours will be temporarily reduced in September to 8am to 8pm. There have been calls for Powys health board's proposals to be scrapped.

Kate Wright, executive medical director at the health board, said community hospitals in Powys and MIUs often close in the evening "at short notice" due to staffing availability.

The advice from the NHS to treat insect bites or stings is to put an ice pack wrapped in a wet cloth on it for at least 20 minutes, if swollen.People are also advised to keep the area raised if possible, take painkillers if painful and use antihistamines and a hydrocortisone cream to reduce itching.

