Rare ‘Blue’ Supermoon To Light Up Night Sky This Week

A rare ‘blue’ supermoon is set to light up the night sky across Australia on Monday night, with star gazers able to catch a glimpse into Tuesday morning.

According to NASA, the moon will reach its closest point to Earth at 4.26 am AEST on Tuesday, but will appear its biggest at dusk on Monday evening, and will be visible across Australia’s capital cities.  

Keen stargazers with binoculars may even be able to spot Saturn’s rings. 

Astronomer Professor Richard de Grijs told The Guardian that the moon would look larger at dusk due to the way that light is reflected by the atmosphere. 

“If people want to see a larger-than-usual moon, look today at dusk towards the horizon,” he said. 

Despite its name, the moon will not actually appear to be blue, with the term ‘blue moon’ referring to two full moons within a single month, or four within a season. 

There are usually three or four supermoons in a year, with the next one due in September.

