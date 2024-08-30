The Project

Kids Consider Sarah, Alex And Daniel To Be ‘old People Names’

One Aussie mum was left shocked after her young daughter told her nobody in her class was named Sarah, Alex or Daniel because they’re ‘old people's names’.

Mum-of-two Steph Pase posted a video to TikTok sharing the eye-opening conversation she had with her six-year-old daughter about the names of her classmates. 

Steph said she was struggling to pronounce the names of her daughter's classmates and asked her, ‘Do you have anyone in your year called Sarah or Alex or Jack or Daniel?’ to which her daughter laughed and said they were ‘old people's names’.

Steph went on to say that other names, like Ryan and Michelle, were also out of vogue. 

“We are now that generation that was our parent's generation,” Steph said, explaining how names popular among people her parent's age, like Karen, Helen and Joanna, felt outdated when she was young. 

Commenters were quick to agree that names popular among young children today are far more unique.

“Luna, Harper & Arlo are the new Ashley, Jessica & Stephanie,” wrote one commenter, while another said, “Names in my kid's classes are Lamb, Honey, Hazard, Blu, Bambi”.

Others said they had noticed more traditional names were becoming popular again, like Charlotte, Olivia and Stella.

@stephpaseThe moment you realise your name is an old person name 🤯 ♬ original sound - Steph Pase
