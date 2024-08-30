The Project

Sinkhole Swallows Entire Car In Seoul, Injuring Two

A sinkhole has opened up in the middle of a road in Seodaemun district in western Seoul, swallowing an entire car and injuring two people.

The Korea Herald reported that on Thursday morning, the car "rolled over sideways crashing into the sinkhole".

The two people in the car – a male driver, who is in his 80s, and a woman in her 70s – were both injured, with one said to be in critical condition.

The woman required Cardiopulmonary resuscitation as she was found in a state of cardiac arrest, however, first responders were able to retrieve a pulse.

It’s reported that the sinkhole measured around 6m wide, 4m long and 2.5m deep, and that the incident caused severe traffic congestion.

Further investigations are underway to determine the cause of the sinkhole and according to Korea JoongAng Daily, first responders have restricted access to the site.

