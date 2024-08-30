The Project

Aussies Moving Back To The Big Cities, Data Shows

Aussies Moving Back To The Big Cities, Data Shows

New data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics have revealed Aussies are on the move.

In the early 2020s, we were all about the sea change.

Maybe it was the desire for a simpler life; perhaps it was the Sigrd Thornton series by the same name.

Maybe it was a global pandemic locking down city centres, the extended lockdowns, and strangers on the street spreading infectious diseases; either way, there was an exodus from cities like Melbourne and Sydney.

But now, they’re back.

Yes, Australia’s two biggest cities are repopulated! Well… mostly. Some of the more affluent suburbs have not enjoyed a full bounce back.

But overall, capital cities remain younger than the rest of Australia, with a median age of 37 versus 41.9. The youngest capital city? Darwin. The oldest? Adelaide.

So, are the powers that be listening to what Aussies are telling them?

