Aussie Sprinter Gout Gout Stuns The World

Queensland sprinter Gout Gout has gone viral again, after his cruisy heat win in the 200 metre event at the World Athletics under-20s Championships in Peru.

Gout won his heat by a huge distance and stopped the clock at 20.77s, but even slowed down for the last 20 to 30 metres.

Gout's only 16, but he's already being compared to the legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt.

Asked about the comparisons, Gout said: "It's pretty cool because Usain Bolt is arguably the greatest athlete of all time and just being compared to him is a great feeling. Obviously, I'm Gout Gout, so I'm trying to make a name for myself. If I can get to the level he was that would be a great achievement."

He's set to race in the final tomorrow morning.

If he continues on the same trajectory, Gout could become the hero of the Brisbane Olympics in 2032.

