The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Doctor Charged Over Matthew Perry's Death Faces Court

Doctor Charged Over Matthew Perry's Death Faces Court

One of two doctors charged in connection with Matthew Perry's death has appeared in a federal court in Los Angeles after reaching a deal to plead guilty and cooperate with prosecutors.

Mark Chavez, 54, of San Diego, stood in court with his lawyer  on Friday and told a judge he understood his rights.

United States Magistrate Judge Jean Rosenbluth told him he could remain free on bond with several restrictions, including turning over his passport and not working as a doctor. He has agreed to turn over his medical license.

Chavez signed an agreement with prosecutors earlier this month to plead guilty to conspiring to distribute the surgical anaesthetic ketamine.

He did not enter his guilty plea or speak about the case, which he will do with another judge at a date to be determined.

"He's incredibly remorseful," Chavez's lawyer Matthew Binninger said outside court with the doctor standing at his side.

"He's trying to do everything in his power to right the wrong that happened here. He didn't accept responsibility today but only because it wasn't on the calendar."

Binninger added, "He's doing everything in his power to cooperate and help with this situation."

The lawyer said Perry was "universally beloved, and it's a shame what happened."

Chavez would be the third person to plead guilty in the aftermath of the Friends star's fatal overdose last year.

He also agreed to cooperate with prosecutors as they pursue others, including the doctor Chavez worked with to sell ketamine to Perry.

Also working with the US Attorney's Office are Perry's assistant, who admitted to helping him obtain and inject ketamine, and a Perry acquaintance, who admitted to acting as a drug messenger and middleman.

The three are helping prosecutors as they go after their main targets, doctor Salvador Plasencia, charged with illegally selling ketamine to Perry in the month before his death, and Jasveen Sangha, a woman who authorities say is a dealer who sold the actor the lethal dose of ketamine.

Both have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.

With AAP.

Greens Turning Rentals Into Key Election Battleground
NEXT STORY

Greens Turning Rentals Into Key Election Battleground

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Greens Turning Rentals Into Key Election Battleground

    Greens Turning Rentals Into Key Election Battleground

    A fresh fight has broken out over the nation’s sky-high rents, with the issue shaping up as a key battleground for the next election as the Greens go for the jugular.
    Rapper Fatman Scoop Dies Aged 53

    Rapper Fatman Scoop Dies Aged 53

    Fatman Scoop, the US rapper who topped charts in Europe with Be Faithful in the early 2000s and later lent his distinctive voice and ebullient vibe to hits, has died after collapsing on stage at a show in Connecticut.
    Calls To Ban Fathers Walking Brides Down The Aisle In Sweden

    Calls To Ban Fathers Walking Brides Down The Aisle In Sweden

    There are growing calls in Sweden to ban fathers from walking their daughters down the aisle as the Swedish church moves to distance itself from the “Hollywood tradition.”
    Plane Passengers Horrified After Parents Change Baby’s Nappy At Seat

    Plane Passengers Horrified After Parents Change Baby’s Nappy At Seat

    Passengers on board a Delta flight were horrified when they realised a couple was changing their baby’s dirty nappy in their seats and not in the bathroom.
    Daughter Writes Blistering Obituary For Late Mother

    Daughter Writes Blistering Obituary For Late Mother

    An obituary of a woman from the U.S., written by her daughter who claimed she “terrorised” people, has gone viral for its savage honesty.