The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Oasis Tickets Sell Out With Fans Furious At Technical Issues And Surging Prices

Oasis Tickets Sell Out With Fans Furious At Technical Issues And Surging Prices

Tickets for next year's Oasis reunion tour sold out within hours, though fans eager to see the band play live for the first time in 16 years complained of technical issues and long waits that often ended in disappointment.

Fans trying to access the three websites selling the tickets — Ticketmaster, See Tickets and Gigsandtours — reported issues including error messages and being kicked off before they could purchase tickets.

It was expected that more than a million tickets for the band's gigs would sell out within minutes. Instead, the band announced all the tickets in Britain had been sold 10 hours later after many fans had spent the day in online queues.

"There has got to be a fairer, simpler, more efficient way of selling tickets," said Dan Walker, the British TV presenter, on X.

"In the queue, out of the queue, refresh / don't refresh, wait in line, back of the line."

Ticketmaster earlier said its website has not crashed and the queue was moving along as fans bought tickets.

Gigsandtours thanked people for their patience and said there had been "extremely high demand".

At the same time, some tickets were relisted on resale sites such as Viagogo for as much as 8000 pounds ($A15,529).

Oasis announced 17 shows in the United Kingdom and Ireland, with the first due to take place in Cardiff in July 2025, followed by nights in Manchester – where the band was formed in 1991 – London, Edinburgh and Dublin.

The group, whose debut album Definitely Maybe was released 30 years ago, split in 2009 when lead guitarist and main songwriter Noel Gallagher said he could no longer work with his younger brother, Liam, the band's main singer.

At its peak in the 1990s, Oasis exemplified the soaring appeal of Britpop, with hits like Wonderwall, Live Forever and Champagne Supernova.

But Noel and Liam were often in conflict and their strained relationship finally snapped in 2009 as they prepared to play a Paris gig.

Since their split, both brothers have continued their musical careers, but always against the backdrop of calls from fans for the band to reunite.

Greens Turning Rentals Into Key Election Battleground
NEXT STORY

Greens Turning Rentals Into Key Election Battleground

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Greens Turning Rentals Into Key Election Battleground

    Greens Turning Rentals Into Key Election Battleground

    A fresh fight has broken out over the nation’s sky-high rents, with the issue shaping up as a key battleground for the next election as the Greens go for the jugular.
    Rapper Fatman Scoop Dies Aged 53

    Rapper Fatman Scoop Dies Aged 53

    Fatman Scoop, the US rapper who topped charts in Europe with Be Faithful in the early 2000s and later lent his distinctive voice and ebullient vibe to hits, has died after collapsing on stage at a show in Connecticut.
    Calls To Ban Fathers Walking Brides Down The Aisle In Sweden

    Calls To Ban Fathers Walking Brides Down The Aisle In Sweden

    There are growing calls in Sweden to ban fathers from walking their daughters down the aisle as the Swedish church moves to distance itself from the “Hollywood tradition.”
    Plane Passengers Horrified After Parents Change Baby’s Nappy At Seat

    Plane Passengers Horrified After Parents Change Baby’s Nappy At Seat

    Passengers on board a Delta flight were horrified when they realised a couple was changing their baby’s dirty nappy in their seats and not in the bathroom.
    Daughter Writes Blistering Obituary For Late Mother

    Daughter Writes Blistering Obituary For Late Mother

    An obituary of a woman from the U.S., written by her daughter who claimed she “terrorised” people, has gone viral for its savage honesty.