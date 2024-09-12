The Project

Chappell Roan Hits Back At Photographer On VMAs Red Carpet

Chappell Roan arrived at her debut VMAs in explosive style, hitting back at a photographer on the red carpet that yelled at her to ‘shut the f*ck up’.

The star was having her dress adjusted by an assistant when a photographer was heard yelling, "Shut the f*ck up", to which Roan shouted back, "You shut the f*ck up!”

Roan continued fixing her dress before turning back to the photographer and saying, ”No, not me, b*tch!"

Roan later told Entertainment Tonight that she found the red carpet overwhelming. 

“I think for someone who gets a lot of anxiety around people yelling at you, the carpet is horrifying, and I yelled back. I yelled back. You don’t get to yell at me like that,” she told the outlet.

The breakout pop star won the Best New Artist award, and was nominated for Performance of the Year, Best Trending Video, and Song of the Summer.

The Midwest princess also took to the stage to perform her chart-topping hit Good Luck, Babe! 

In true VMAs fashion, the star’s debut performance included elaborate costumes and pyrotechnics, with Roan donning a suit of armour and shooting a flaming arrow from a crossbow. 

The Pink Pony Club singer was just one of a stellar lineup of performers, with Sabrina Carpenter, Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes and Katy Perry also hitting the VMAs stage. 

Mum requests other parents enforce iPad ban on flight
Mum requests other parents enforce iPad ban on flight

One mum caused a stir by forbidding her young son from using his iPad while on vacation and asking a fellow plane passenger to enforce a similar ban on their daughter.
Korean-Australian actress Yerin Ha has been cast as Sophie Baek, the lead love interest in the upcoming season of Bridgerton.
The father of two boys allegedly killed by their mother in the NSW Blue Mountains has remembered his sons as "happy, funny, outgoing boys".
King Charles has found himself in the middle of a team scrum during a reception with the New Zealand women's rugby team.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are officially divorced, after a judge signed off on a confidential agreement between the two.