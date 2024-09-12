Chappell Roan Hits Back At Photographer On VMAs Red Carpet

The star was having her dress adjusted by an assistant when a photographer was heard yelling, "Shut the f*ck up", to which Roan shouted back, "You shut the f*ck up!”

Roan continued fixing her dress before turning back to the photographer and saying, ”No, not me, b*tch!"

Roan later told Entertainment Tonight that she found the red carpet overwhelming.

“I think for someone who gets a lot of anxiety around people yelling at you, the carpet is horrifying, and I yelled back. I yelled back. You don’t get to yell at me like that,” she told the outlet.

The breakout pop star won the Best New Artist award, and was nominated for Performance of the Year, Best Trending Video, and Song of the Summer.

The Midwest princess also took to the stage to perform her chart-topping hit Good Luck, Babe!

In true VMAs fashion, the star’s debut performance included elaborate costumes and pyrotechnics, with Roan donning a suit of armour and shooting a flaming arrow from a crossbow.

The Pink Pony Club singer was just one of a stellar lineup of performers, with Sabrina Carpenter, Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes and Katy Perry also hitting the VMAs stage.