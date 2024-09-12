The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Mum requests other parents enforce iPad ban on flight

Mum requests other parents enforce iPad ban on flight

One mum caused a stir by forbidding her young son from using his iPad while on vacation and asking a fellow plane passenger to enforce a similar ban on their daughter.

In a post to the Am I The Asshole? Reddit page, the disgruntled plane passenger shared how their daughter had been using her iPad on a flight when the bizarre interaction took place.

"I was on a flight with my 3-year-old daughter, and there was a family sitting across from us with a kid that looked about the same age," the post reads. "The little boy noticed my daughter's iPad and was trying to get at it and started crying when the mom told him no."

"My daughter and I both put on headphones and were just blocking it out. The woman got my attention after a while and said that they weren't allowing their son to use his iPad on their vacation and would it be okay if my daughter put hers away, I said I was sorry but no."

The unidentified plane passenger went on to say that the young boy proceeded to cry for most of the two-hour flight, with his parents occasionally shooting the other passenger dirty looks. 

People flocked to the comments to voice their support for the passenger's decision, assuring them they had done nothing wrong, with one saying it was a situation of "not your circus, not your monkeys."

"It's incredibly entitled that the family even asked you to do this. They made a decision to go screen free on their holiday so they need to stand by their decision without making it anyone else's problem," said one person.  

Another declared the other parents had "purposely ruined everyone else's flight with that crying child".

Yerin Ha Revealed As Lead Love Interest For Bridgerton Season Four
NEXT STORY

Yerin Ha Revealed As Lead Love Interest For Bridgerton Season Four

Advertisement

Related Articles

Yerin Ha Revealed As Lead Love Interest For Bridgerton Season Four

Yerin Ha Revealed As Lead Love Interest For Bridgerton Season Four

Korean-Australian actress Yerin Ha has been cast as Sophie Baek, the lead love interest in the upcoming season of Bridgerton.
Father Of Two Boys Killed In Blue Mountains In ‘Unimaginable Pain’

Father Of Two Boys Killed In Blue Mountains In ‘Unimaginable Pain’

The father of two boys allegedly killed by their mother in the NSW Blue Mountains has remembered his sons as “happy, funny, outgoing boys”.
King Charles Giggles After Being Engulfed In Hug By NZ Women’s Rugby Team

King Charles Giggles After Being Engulfed In Hug By NZ Women’s Rugby Team

King Charles has found himself in the middle of a team scrum during a reception with the New Zealand women’s rugby team.
Judge Signs Off On Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Divorce

Judge Signs Off On Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are officially divorced, after a judge signed off on a confidential agreement between the two.
Jon Bon Jovi Helped Talk A Woman Down From A Nashville Bridge

Jon Bon Jovi Helped Talk A Woman Down From A Nashville Bridge

US rocker Jon Bon Jovi and a video production assistant persuaded a woman standing on the ledge of a pedestrian bridge in Nashville to come back over the railing to safety.