Every Clue You Missed From The Masked Singer 2021 Episode 3

This week our secret celebrities took to the stage once again with a whole new set of cryptic clues before performing the house down. We also got the chance to see them step behind a ‘mind reader’, which revealed a little something extra going on behind the mask!

Check out all the clues from Episode 3 of The Masked Singer Australia and see if you’ve cracked any of the identities of our celebrity performers!

Dolly

Dolly’s voice has Jackie staying up late at night trying to figure out who’s under that mask, so hopefully, this new batch of clues can help her get to bed early. During her clues, Dolly was standing in front of a framed photo of Sammy Davis Jr next to three dolls, and later won a ‘participant’ ribbon from one of her bodyguards.

Clues: I’m Dolly – and there’s more to me than you think. I’m a Dolly…not a Dolly bird. After missing my dream in Sydney, 2004 was when I made my mark. Am I the Queen? Yes. But also the Joker. Was it my dream to be a Dolly? No, it wasn’t. But I’ve made a career of being in the right place at the right time.

The heart is unpredictable. It has its needs. But remember: tomorrow is a brand new day. I’m Dolly and let me warn you: I’m nobody’s plaything!

Song: 'No Scrubs' by TLC

Mind Reader revealed: A super ripped man’s torso.

Dolly’s explanation: Attraction can be very, very complicated and sometimes not.

Guesses: Meghan Trainor, Jane Seymour, Em Rusciano, Kimbra

Vampire

We may be Russian to conclusions here but there was definitely a theme with Vampire’s clues. With a brief shot of a photo of Anastasia Romanov, some ballet shoes and a Faberge egg. So we’re a bit confused as to why Vampire was also holding a framed photo of Elton John in one hand and an Ankh in the other!

Clues: I am Vampire, a creature others should fear. I am a modern Vampire. The old church holds no fear for me. But that does not make me a hero. Unlike most vampires, I glimpsed my future in the Daylight. I knew there would be difficulties but I should fear nothing. Vampires do not concern ourselves with the stupid things.

The nations of the earth have cheered me on. Tears have flowed too. I have not slept since my teenage years. My life is like a waking dream.

I am Vampire and no Masked Singer can stand against me!

Song: 'Sucker' by The Jonas Brothers

Mind Reader revealed: Freddie Mercury

Vampire’s explanation: In music, Freddie was the King but who is the Queen?

Guesses: Taylor Swift, Vanessa Amorosi, Brooke Fraser, Donatella Versace

Professor

Okay, riddle us this dear reader, why did Vampire’s Faberge egg make another appearance during Professor’s clues while he was talking about a Nobel Prize? What egg-actly does that mean? Once again our sneaky scientist spoke about his lust for love and matters of the heart, but we also saw his bodyguards clapping at the mention of ‘Mary’?

Clues: I am Professor – and the universe is my playground. Success in my field comes when you least expect it. It can be a young scientist’s game. But it is all a search for the meaning of life and love. Understanding is the heart of science. There are some things science can’t do yet. Like work out why everyone likes Mary. Or make the perfect beer.

I don’t have the Nobel Prize – yet. But you need more than ten fingers to count the big awards I’ve won. It’s the side projects that add colour to my life.

I am Professor – and I know how to win The Masked Singer!

Song: 'Kiss from a Rose' by Seal

Mind Reader revealed: Venus de Milo

Professor’s explanation: Life is art and art repeats itself but is also always new.

Guesses: Simon Baker, David Attenborough, Zac Hanson, Jimmy Rees

Pavlova

Back in the kitchen for more clues our delicious Pavlova also stood in behind a French and a Danish flag. And while she struggled to open a jar of sugar, her bodyguards played a game of snakes and ladders. Pavlova was seen reading Great Expectations, which is something we all have for good desserts, right? And what goes better with a Pavlova than some whipped cream, which might explain why she did the whip and nae nae before her performance?

Clues: Hi everyone! I’m Pavlova and isn’t this fun? I don’t believe in discrimination. Every sweet matters. Not just sweets. I also love gumnuts, yummy. Have I been on Broadway? Almost but not quite. But I’ve had my ups and downs. Who cares? I’m happy with who and where I am. A great pavlova is gonna take time. Just accept it. You don’t want to peak too soon.

I’m Pavlova and all I want is my just desserts.

Song: 'Cover Me In Sunshine' by P!nk and Willow Sage Hart

Mind Reader revealed: Lamingtons

Pavlova’s explanation: If you think a Pavlova has a sweet tooth, you’re right!

Guesses: Katherine Langford, Lorde, P!nk, Samantha Jadę

Mullet

Our favourite fish stumped the guessing panel once again with his clues. From throwing away a big apple to standing next to a tray full of tools. But what does it mean that Mullet was standing outside Flinders Street Station while a skywriter put “SHAM” in the clouds?

Clues: I’m just your average mullet, but I’m okay if you’re okay. As someone once told me, if you like it you better put a ring on it. Sometimes you have your eye on something shiny….but it’s not as good as you hope. No matter how far you travel, you can’t leave the real you behind. I’m a jack-of-all-trades. I’ve even taken on the Chinese! Not as a comedian, but you could call me something close.

I might be a mullet but don’t underestimate me. My intelligence isn’t artificial….and way better than 20! As a fish, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. I’m the Mullet, and I’m beside myself with excitement!

Song: 'SexyBack' by Justin Timberlake

Mind Reader revealed: A shield

Mullet’s explanation: I think a lot about where I come from.

Guesses: David Wenham, Eric Bana, Conor McGregor, Ronny Chieng

