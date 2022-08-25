Extras
The Masked Singer Grand Finale Is Here
The final three superstars will be unmasked. Watch the Grande Finale 7.30 Sunday on 10 and live streamed on 10 play.
Extended Reveal: Poodle
SPOILER ALERT! The one night only guest celebrity behind the Poodle mask shares their experience of The Masked Singer
Poodle's 'Somewhere Only We Know' Performance
Poodle takes over the stage during their beautiful performance of Keane's 'Somewhere Only We Know' during episode ten of The Masked Singer Australia.
Extended Reveal: Microphone
SPOILER ALERT! The celebrity behind the Microphone mask shares their experience of The Masked Singer
Mirrorball's 'Fantasy' Performance
Mirrorball soars on stage for their performance of Earth, Wind & Fire's 'Fantasy' during episode nine of The Masked Singer Australia.
Snapdragon's 'Stay' Performance
Snapdragon's flawless performance of Rhianna's 'Stay' gives the judges gooseys during episode eight of The Masked Singer Australia.
Extended Reveal: Blowfly
SPOILER ALERT! The celebrity behind the Blowfly mask shares their experience of The Masked Singer