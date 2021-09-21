Every Clue You Missed From Episode 5 Of The Masked Singer Australia 2021

On Tuesday night we had our very first group performance but more importantly, we got a stack of new clues for four of our masks.

This episode also saw us get a glimpse at some secret CCTV footage of each of the masks that could provide some insight into their identities.

If you missed something or want to double-check your detective work, here are all the clues, guesses and hints from Episode 5 of The Masked Singer Australia 2021.

Mullet

Our fave fish in flanno had a few more hints for us, and when he spoke about the sunshine we saw a little sun wearing a little bow, as a satellite crossed the sky shooting signals at Mullet. He was also seen standing near a sign that read ‘Jazz Next Door Most Nights’ with graffiti on the wall that said ‘Sexy Harry Is Every Ladies’ Delight’.

Mullet was also seen being swarmed by photographers before he solemnly walked across a deserted highway near an eagle and some tumbleweed, but don’t worry! He was back in front of the cameras in no time!

Clues: I might be a Mullet but I’m not hard-headed like others I know. The night sky is so beautiful. But I prefer the sunshine. I love it like a sibling. I’m no superhero. Just a fish trying to eke out a living in a hostile environment. There’s no shame in that.

I was number one once, y’know. But I wasn’t wearing flannelette at the time. Mullets go in and out of fashion. But lucky for me, I’ve got more than 1 string to me bow.

I’m Mullet and I’ve got this competition hook, line and sinker!

Song: ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ by The Rolling Stones

CCTV Footage: Mullet paced in a circle, scratched his bum and then did a little dance. Hughesy thought it could be a tennis move, Urzila wondered if he was warming up for some cricket bowling.

Guesses: Axle Whitehead, Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins, Pat Cash, Shane Warne

Dolly

There’s only one Dolly, or at least that’s what we thought. Once again we saw multiple Dollies pop up at the same time during the clues. A bodyguard was also busy using a typewriter, with the page reading “A Difficult Four-Pointer”. The typewriter sat on a table next to a photo of Will Anderson and two tomatoes.

Dolly was seen standing on a dock, with a lighthouse in the background and then later was in a shop, tossing up between different outfits to try on in a changing room.

Clues: I’m the Dolly and you’re learning not to underestimate me. Dollies don’t usually have a lot to say unless you pull their string. But this Dolly will never be silenced! Dollies are meant to like pretty things like rainbows, but they just make me angry. Not that I like to make waves. Actually… I do like it!

Hmm, it’s hard to decide what sort of Dolly I should be. So many choices. That one? Or maybe this one? Which version of Dolly do you prefer?

I’m Dolly and I sound as pretty as I look!

Song: ‘Make You Feel My Love’ - Adele

CCTV Footage: Dolly attempting to get on a kids bike with training wheels, knocking it over and leaving.

Guesses: Lisa McCune, Chrissie Swan, Meghan Trainor, Missy Higgins

Pavlova

Though a pav is best enjoyed with a crowd, our Pavlova was seen walking across a stage in an empty theatre. Then, back in her kitchen, Pavlova weighed out 21 grams of sugar. And while nobody likes a soggy dessert, Pavlova was seen hanging out under the sea.

Clues: I’m Pavlova and I think you’re all sweet on me! You can take it as gospel, that I’m the boss of my kitchen. And across the ditch too. I pour my heart and soul into what I do. Twenty-one grams? It has to be more than that.

Some see me as a warrior, others see me as a storekeeper. I’m betting on the warrior. Be good or I’ll make you sleep outside. Does this sugar dissolve in water? I’ve proved that I don’t. Everyone knows I come from tougher stuff than that.

I’m Pavlova – and I’m looking sweet for another victory tonight.

Song: ‘Rise Up’ - Andra Day

CCTV Footage: Bodyguards drawing on a map of Australia as Pavlova watched on. Jackie thought it could be the Bodyguards teaching Pavlova more about the geography of Australia as if she wasn’t from here while Dannii and Hughesy assumed it referred to Pavlova travelling all across the country.

Guesses: JoJo, Naomi Watts, Lucy Lawless, Gabriella Cilmi

Vampire

Fang-favourite performer Vampire continues to put the crypt in cryptic with her clues. While her bodyguards did a dance resembling Michael Jackson’s classic 'Thriller' moves, Vampire was then seen sitting in front of a birthday cake where the candle wouldn’t extinguish, and a framed version of Pietro Perugino’s painting 'The Resurrection'.

But the party kept going as Vampire and her bodyguards were seen at a bar, with one making some kind of Bloody Mary, the other wore a bridal veil.

Clues: I am Vampire. Tremble before me! Am I a creature of Transylvania? Close. But I have walked most of the earth. Like a grand duchess, I rule all before me. Vampires have no age. We are timeless. A lifetime is but a day. I shall never be a crone.

The nighttime belongs to Vampires. It is when we work and play. It is what I wanted, long before you ever heard my name.

I am Vampire and I shall rule tonight!

Song: ‘Holding Out For A Hero’ by Bonnie Tyler

CCTV Footage: Vampire and a nurse watching over a bodyguard who flatlined.

Guesses: Anastacia, Dionne Warwick, Naomi Campbell

The Masked Singer Australia airs Sunday-Tuesday at 7.30 on 10 and 10 play