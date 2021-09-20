Every Clue You Missed From Episode 4 Of The Masked Singer Australia 2021

Five more performances from our masks means five more batches of clues that should help us get one step closer to solving the mystery of who is behind the masks!

With the handy Masked Singer mind reader making another appearance, here are all the hints we saw in Episode 4, but what do they all mean?!

Piñata

Full of surprises, Piñata was back with another batch of clues. While the judges were focused on photos of Keith Urban and Kylie Minogue, we couldn’t help but scratch our heads when things got very Christmas-y all of a sudden with his bodyguards receiving a gift of a bucket and spade.

Clues: I’m a Piñata which means I can take punishment, but I’ve got plenty of hits under my belt too! In my business, natural talent only gets you so far. To be successful, you really have to try. And no horsing around.

I’m colourful – and I’m comfortable with others dressed colourfully. Red, yellow, purple, whatever. And I’m not afraid to unwrap my presents in public.

This Piñata ain’t just hanging around! I’m going to fly like I always do.

Song: 'Party Rock Anthem’ by LMFAO

Mind Reader revealed: The moon

Piñata’s explanation: Piñatas are asked to work in the weirdest places.

Guesses: Elon Musk, Beau Ryan, Jamie Dornan, Sam Neill

Baby

Our big Baby was back with some more handy hints, and while a bodyguard played with some A-B-C blocks, Baby dropped quite a bomb — a stink bomb that is. Sitting in front of a drawing of a stinky person, her bodyguard looked like he was suffering through some intense Baby fumes.

As a bodyguard stood behind Baby with signs that read ‘Stop Crying’ and ‘Help Is On The Way’, more and more babies began to multiply on the floor. For whatever reason (maybe it was the fart she did earlier?) Baby was also seen struggling with the authorities!

Clues: Do I believe I can win The Masked Singer? Of course I do! I’ve crystallised it in my beliefs. And my beliefs are broad. I’m wise beyond my years. There’s nothing school could teach me. And yet the government comes seeking my advice.

I’m a baby, so I’m new. A lot of people appreciate that about me. And when I’m big, there’ll be other new babies who need someone.

One day, I will have an all-consuming childhood dream. The only thing I want. And it will never happen. I’ll be known for something else. I’m Baby – and I’m gonna catch the other Masked Singers napping!

Song: ‘Me Too’ by Meghan Trainor

Mind Reader revealed: The days January 30 and 31 circled on a calendar

Baby’s explanation: I have a special day every year. Sometimes two!

Guesses: Ali Oetjen, Ruby Rose, Natalie Bassingthwaighte, Greta Thunberg

Atlantis

Atlantis isn’t here to play around, which is why she may have used a golden key to win a game of chess against, while a bodyguard wearing what looked like a kilt was rasping a plank of wood. Holding a large heart, Atlantis approached a Stop sign, but she didn’t take notice and kept on strutting.

Once again in a class room setting, Atlantis was cradling The Big Book of Swear Words, while her bodyguard, wearing a crocheted Rastafarian cap, blocked their ears as another put on a police cap and took Atlantis away. And if these clues weren’t cryptic enough, a photo of Tom Hanks appeared in a lightbulb as Atlantis sat in what appeared to be a therapy session.

Clues: I am Atlantis – deep, mysterious and powerful. Am I Chinese? It would be easy to have that belief. But I wasn’t there long. The west was where my ambition led me. Like the waves, my path has not been straight. But like water, nothing can hold me back for long.

Words have been my life but also my greatest danger. You don’t like what I have to say? Many others do. Don’t confuse me for a shop girl. Or Marilyn either. Perhaps I am a do-gooder? I would be happy with that.

I am Atlantis – and no one can resist a force of nature.

Song: ‘Only Love Can Hurt Like This’ by Paloma Faith

Mind Reader revealed: A gnat.

Atlantis’ explanation: I’ve had a gnat on my mind my entire life.

Guesses: Stevie Nicks, Daryl Hannah, Bonnie Tyler, Macy Gray

Lightning

While we were surfing the web for more clues about Lightning’s secret identity, she was hitting the waves. Standing next to some surfboards we initially thought Lightning must love the beach — until she made some seagulls explode.

Later, Lightning was in a bowling alley while a samba dancer sashayed across the screen. Taking centre stage in an arena and showered with applause, Lightning then stood in front of a sign that read ‘Are you losing your hair? Book an appointment today. Call Saira’. That just leaves us with one question: can Lightning have hair?

Clues: I am Lightning – high voltage all the time! Do water and electricity mix? Not usually. But I’m flexible in what I do. After all, you’re not 21 forever. Although I ran a good race in Rio I got tired of staying in my own lane. No more. Strike while the lightning is hot. Lightning has a voice – and it has always been heard. Many millions have heard me speak. And I speak for those who have no words.

Lightning only goes in one direction. And that made all the difference. I’ve already survived one round of The Masked Singer. Tonight, Lightning strikes twice.

Song: ‘Diamonds’ - Rihanna

Mind Reader revealed: A mouse eating cheese.

Lightning’s explanation: I owe my career to my relationship with a mouse.

Guesses: Lucy Lawless, Montaigne, Bronte Campbell, Alessia Cara

Kebab

Our fave late-night snack was once again outside his food truck, while a bodyguard rang up a customer for $10.66, the customer held a pair of thongs and a beach towel. A bodyguard was also seen pumping up one of the truck’s tires while another kissed Kebab’s hand like some kind of royal.

When a bodyguard using a walking frame took a bite of a kebab the clouds cleared and he was able to walk (and bust a move) with no issues, and later Kebab was seen at a pool hall holding a cue and standing next to a ball with the number 15 on it.

Clues: I’m the Kebab and I’m totally satisfying! We kebabs have a long and proud history stretching all the way back to William the Conqueror. But me? I’m Australian as. A real beach baby. Catch you later!

Do you know why kebab vans have wheels? Because we’re always on the move. But we keep coming back to the best spot. Do you remember the first time you had a Kebab? Unforgettable, right? Is the first time always the best?

I am the Kebab – and I’m all saucy tonight!

Song: ‘The Middle’ by Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Mind Reader revealed: A Bible.

Kebab’s explanation: We find inspiration in the most unexpected places.

Guesses: Jack Vidgen, Kylie Minogue, RuPaul Charles, Hugh Sheridan

The Masked Singer Australia airs Sunday-Tuesday at 7.30 on 10 and 10 play