All The Clues From Episode 7 Of The Masked Singer Australia 2023

It was a truly delicious reveal in this episode as Burger Gal was the seventh celebrity to take it off and reveal their true identity to the nation. We also got a handful of clues about our five other masks.

We’ve collected all the hints we spotted throughout the episode to help you try and crack the case of which celebrities are still hiding behind their masks.

Here are all the clues for The Masked Singer Australia episode 7:

SNOW FOX

The guessing panel think they’re getting closer to cracking the clues when it comes to Snow Fox. In this episode, she spoke a lot about doing your best and smiling, and she made a cryptic reference to the number 29. We also saw a booklet in the background that was called “Piano for Beginners” but after her performance, we’re pretty sure this singer is anything BUT a beginner.

CLUES: Tonight I am heading to a simpler time. No, not the ice age, back to an era when the King still reigned… Elvis, that is.

It’s a big world out there. Cold, you have to keep moving, working, producing. Who knows where it might take you? You know, I’ve been conservative and I’ve been wild. Both need you to be confident, it’s a state of mind. My life as a Snow Fox is survival of the fittest. Competition is everywhere you look. Sometimes you’re number one, number two… or number 29. Just do your best. If you do your best, you have a reason to smile! Smile and the world smiles with you. Cry and you cry alone.

SONG: Respect - Aretha Franklin

GUESSES: Delta Goodrem, Samantha Jade, Ellie Goulding, Chaka Khan

BOUNCER

The musical marsupial stumped the panel during his latest performance, and in the clues, he could be seen hosting a pub trivia that was restarting in 21 minutes, an oddly specific time if you ask us. When Bouncer referenced “Bouncer 2.0” we also saw a mini version of the roo pop up… Roo do you think it could be?

CLUES: My song tonight sounds like it’s from the ‘50s, but it’s just a hop, skip and a jump back in time until I found you. Back when we were all confined to the top paddock.

Being a Bouncer takes more brawn than brain, I got both because I’m quite the athlete. I’ve been on the biggest sporting stage. I’m not being defensive now, I don’t care what anyone says. No one could ever accuse this roo of being disloyal. You know, even when I went solo I still sought some company. I guess that was Bouncer 2.0. I’m sure you know I’m all about the entertainment… let me get on the PA. Trivia question time restarts in 21 minutes! People, we’re in for a big night!

SONG: Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez

GUESSES: Sisqó, Anthony Callea, Johnny Diesel, Peter Andre

COW GIRL

Our crooning Cow Girl belted out a country classic in this episode, but during her clue package, she was drinking a very strange cocktail that had an entire banana in it. She also held up a toy car while referring to Hot Wheels, but we’re not sure she’s a champion driver. She’s got the moo-ves, but who is behind the hooves?

CLUES: Tonight I’m heading to greener pastures. Back to my country roots… here I come again!

Strangely, for a Cow Girl, you won’t always find me out on the range. Actually, enclosed spaces are good too. That’s not to say I stay in one spot. So many countries welcome me with open arms! But I keep returning to my favourite place and where some Hot Wheels can be found! Actually, wherever I am I feel like a queen. Overall though, life as a Cow Girl makes me feel good! Like a guy winning a singing competition!

SONG: Here You Come Again - Dolly Parton

GUESSES: Charli Robinson, Chelsea Handler, Courtney Act, Rebel Wilson

ORCA

Whale, whale, whale what have we here? Orca may be new to the competition but she’s definitely making a splash. In this clue package, Orca called out three countries but seemed shocked that her own list included Poland. The guessing panel also really honed in on two references in the clues, that Orca wanted to tell her “own story” and the use of the word “torn”. Any ideas?

CLUES: Hello sailor! Tonight I am turning back time when fishnets were not just found in the ocean. I’m ready to make a splash!

Orcas can be found all over the world – some migrate. You see, we even enjoy the heat! Although you can find Orcas all over the world. New Zealand, Italy, Poland… Poland?! You know, some people think Orcas are dangerous, that we have a dark side, that we leave our prey all torn, but you’ll just have to let me tell my own story.

SONG: Turn Back Time - Cher

GUESSES: Toni Childs, Bic Runga, Natalie Imbruglia, Sheryl Crow

BURGER GAL

Our seventh celeb to be revealed and it was a whopper of a reveal! Were you able to crack the clues before the buns were discarded and our famous face was revealed? During her clues, Burger Gal was standing next to a framed photo of windmills, leading the panel to think she may have some connection to the Netherlands and pointed to the west coast of Africa on a globe.

CLUES: Get ready to take a selfie with the hottest burger in town, while I serve ya up a contemporary classic!

People say us burgers are addictive, you just can’t say no! And my favourite burger is definitely beef. Actually, there’s a lot of cow products I like, that’s formidable and epic! Now I know you all recognise my buns, however, I was first famous for my feet. This world is where so many show their true colours. Yes, I think we can all agree a hamburger is a special love, and if you don’t think so you need to stop the madness!

SONG: Kiss Me More - Doja Cat, SZA

GUESSES: La Toya Jackson, Fran Drescher, Julia Stiles, Snooki

GRIM REAPER

We hope you’ve been paying attention, you don’t want to be gravely mistaken when it comes to Grim Reaper’s real identity. During his clues, Grim’s scythe was a bit of a focal point, as was a framed photo of Michael Jackson. The panel also picked up on Grim making a reference to platinum once again.

CLUES: It’s time to head to the other side of the century, where overalls, double denim, grunge and hip-hop ruled the ‘90s.

You mighty ask why I’m holding an old farming implement, I don’t really know. I grew up in the big smoke! Ooh, it’s sharp. I heal fast! Now I know people feel crushing fear when they see me approaching. I get it, but despite what I do for a living, I don’t feel like I have bloodstains on my hands. And don’t confuse me for a vampire, or a werewolf howling at the moon. A silver bullet won’t kill me… but I love platinum! To you, this is a graveyard. Maybe you’ll see the devil. But I know there are delights still to come.

SONG: Breathe Again - Toni Braxton

GUESSES: Jason Derulo, Daniel Johns, Michael Stipe, Andrew Tierney

