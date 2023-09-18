All The Clues From Episode 2 Of The Masked Singer Australia 2023

On Monday night we met five more brand-new masks, Bluebottle, Fawn, Bouncer, Snow Fox and Tiny – and each of them gave us a few tricky hints as to who they are under the mask, but only one celeb was revealed at the end of the episode.

Think you managed to work out who the remaining four were? Or need to revisit some of the cryptic clues dropped throughout the episode? Here’s everything we caught in Episode 2 of The Masked Singer Australia:

SNOW FOX

The frosty, furry queen of the Arctic blew the guessing panel away with her voice, but what about her clues? While talking about working hard, we saw two bodyguards helping Snow Fox get dressed. Meanwhile, five mini Snow Foxes popped up while she was talking about parents taking care of young ones. Is Snow Fox part of a bigger family, or does she have a litter of her own fox pups? And what was with the glasses she was holding while mentioning growing older?

CLUES: I am the Snow Fox; graceful, sophisticated, and resilient. But there is more to my life than glamour, you don’t see the amount of hard work it takes to survive in my environment. Of course, here in my winter wonderland, it’s like every day is Christmas. But staying warm is brutal. My pulse has to beat fast. You know, little Snow Foxes are looked after well by their parents. It was during Snow Fox High School that my abilities became apparent. Now that I’m older I have the drive needed to stay alive.

SONG: Addicted To You - Avicii

GUESSES: Jewel, Kim Petras, Holly Valance, Delta Goodrem

TINY

We’re big fans of Tiny, the adorable giant monster couldn’t be cuter but did the clues get you any closer to working out who is underneath that monstrous costume? When Tiny made a reference to being “top of the class” there was a flash of algebra equations. We also saw Tiny ringing a tiny bell (or a regular-sized bell in his giant paw) and a shark made a brief appearance. Any guesses?

CLUES: Hi, I’m Tiny and nothing much scares me. I think we all know that’s true. Sorry, forgive my speed, I’m not as fast as I used to be. So let me tell you about myself. As a monster I’m top of the class, one step ahead! Okay, we’re all caught up now. Here ye, here ye, let my voice be heard all over the world. You know, there’s a lot of opportunities as a monster. It’s actually very difficult choosing what to do. Do you really need to know more about me? Or is it ‘fin’? That means the end.

SONG: Walking on Sunshine - Katrina And The Waves

GUESSES: Neil Finn, John Mayer, Caleb Harper, Jack Johnson

FAWN

The second of our celebs to be revealed, were you able to crack Fawn’s identity before she took off her mask? The glamorously gorgeous Fawn was spotted holding a hockey stick, flexing her muscles, and referencing being “first”. More than just a good sport, Fawn also showed off how adaptable she can be in any environment.

CLUES: As a Fawn, I spend a lot of my time camouflaged, you don’t really see the real me. Not completely. I’m always on the move, maybe that’s why fitness plays such a big part in my life. Okay, let me be direct about this: like Bambi, there’s often heartbreak around me but I need to be the model of composure by giving 100 every single time. I prefer somewhere warm, but I can withstand the cold too. I’m quick, everybody knows that, maybe that’s why I’m always first.

SONG: Don't Cha - The Pussycat Dolls

GUESSES: Carrie Bickmore, Pip Edwards, Jackie O, Chloé Hayden

BOUNCER

When Bouncer hopped onto the stage the guessing panel was in love, but what did the clues give away this time around? There were a few mentions of being close to midnight, as well as a brief glimpse of an angel and a devil, a rising thermometer, and an arrow laying on a bar.

CLUES: Where I come from it’s hot, almost 100 in the old money and everything I’ve got is from the sweat of my brow. You know, being a big red – well that’s in my DNA, you’ve got no choice but to be what you’ll be from a young age. But that’s alright, I’m a glass half-full roo. After all, we’ve all got our demons and angels. But if you believe in the higher power you’re going to be okay. Well, it’s getting late, almost midnight, another long but ordinary day for this roo. Time to close the door.

SONG: Hit The Road Jack - Ray Charles

GUESSES: Luke Hemmings, Ryan Corr, Khanh Ong, Nick Lachey

BLUEBOTTLE

As mysterious as the ocean itself, Bluebottle didn’t give us very much in terms of clues. Seen walking along the beach, Bluebottle also was shown under the sea next to a large clam or shell, before reclining on a couch on the shore… I guess we’re not shore who this super secret celeb is just yet!

CLUES: As you can see, I’m a Bluebottle, although I had no choice in the colour. I’m a little animal with a big warning. I can cause you severe pain. Don’t worry, no license to kill. Just annoy. Let me tell you what the water gave me… no, not mermaids. Abalone or something like that. Oh yes, I could teach you all a thing or two. Do you find me beautiful? Well, beauty is in the eye of the beholder!

SONG: I Say a Little Prayer - Dionne Warwick

GUESSES: Peach PRC, Gladys Knight, Shaynna Blaze, Emma ‘Baby Spice’ Bunton

The Masked Singer Australia continues Mondays at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play